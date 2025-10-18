  • home icon
  Rory McIlroy shares stage with Sachin Tendulkar at DP World India Championship, receives special gift from cricket legend

Rory McIlroy shares stage with Sachin Tendulkar at DP World India Championship, receives special gift from cricket legend

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Oct 18, 2025 01:35 GMT
DP World Tour Championship - Day One - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy & Sachin Tendulkar during a previous meeting in 2023 [Image via Getty]

Rory McIlroy's getting a taste of the golf scene and the Indian culture as he continues to play in the ongoing DP World India Championship. However, apart from this, McIlroy also got a chance to share the stage with one of India's biggest sports icons, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar.

Not only did McIlroy share the stage with Tendulkar, but he also received a gift from the legendary cricketer. On social media platform Instagram, McIlroy uploaded an image of himself and Tendulkar. In the image, McIlroy was seen wearing the green jacket he received after winning the Masters 2025.

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar held his iconic No. 10 cricket jersey, which had a message for Rory McIlroy. In the caption of this post, McIlroy expressed honor in being the first Masters winner to bring the green jacket to India. He also opened up on his interaction with Tendulkar. McIlroy wrote:

"It was an honour to be the first @themasters winner to bring the Green Jacket to India and a pleasure to share the stage with the legend @sachintendulkar. Thank you to @dpworld for hosting a special tournament @dpwic."

You can check Rory McIlroy's post for Sachin Tendulkar below:

On Tendulkar's jersey, the message for McIlroy read:

"Wishing you a memorable visit to India, Rory. May this be the first of many more to come….."

It must be noted that this wasn't the first time Rory McIlroy and Sachin Tendulkar met eachother. Previously, McIlroy and Tendulkar met at the DP World Tour Championship in 2023. During that meeting as well, Tendulkar gifted McIlroy one of his signed jerseys.

Rory McIlroy recently spoke about his love for circket

When Rory McIlroy is not on course winning Majors and PGA Tour events, the golfer likes to spend time watching cricket. That's what the 36-year-old golfer said in a press conference in New Delhi, before the DP World India Championship could begin.

In an interaction with the media, McIlroy called himself a 'sicko.' He also revealed that he loves to watch Test Cricket. McIlroy said:

"I'd love to go and see a cricket game. I'd love to go watch a cricket match. I'm a bit of a sicko. I love sitting down and watching test matches."

Further in his press conference, McIlroy revealed he will be in Australia when The Ashes between Australia and England begins later this year. He expressed excitement about it and also added he would love to be in India and see the Indian cricket team face Australia or England.

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
