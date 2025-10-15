"I'm a bit of a sicko" - Rory McIlroy reveals the one sport he loves "sitting down & watching

This week, Rory McIlroy's fans will witness the golfer taking on a mixed field at the DP World India Championship. However, the Northern Irishman had a bold revelation waiting for his fans before the tournament started.Today, in the press conference at New Delhi, India, McIlroy talked about a sport he likes apart from golf. According to his statement, the five-time major champ is a fan of cricket. Rory McIlroy also claimed that he is &quot;a bit of a sicko&quot; when it comes to cricket, as he loves to sit and watch Test matches.&quot;I'd love to go and see a cricket game. I'd love to go watch a cricket match. I'm a bit of a sicko. I love sitting down and watching test matches.&quot;Apart from that, the 2025 Masters Champ revealed that he would be visiting Australia in the latter part of this year. McIlroy also expressed his excitement for the upcoming Ashes, where England and Australia will lock horns, starting from November 21. In his statement, Rory McIlroy also said that it would be good for him to be in India during a test series against England or Australia.&quot;I'm going to be in Australia later this year, and the Ashes is going to be on. So that's something that I'm quite excited to... I'd love to be here while a test series is going on between India and England or India and Australia...&quot;On X (previously Twitter), Sky Sports Golf shared the full clip of McIlroy expressing his love for cricket. Take a look:Rory McIlroy's favorite alternative sport has always found ways to stay connected with the golfer. When he won the career grand slam in Augusta National this year, English cricket icon Kevin Pietersen lauded McIlroy and his caddie Harry Diamond for their on-course camaraderie.Two years ago, when McIlroy was preparing for the 2023 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, he was surprised by Sachin Tendulkar. The legendary Indian cricketer handed the Northern Irishman an autographed stump and a jersey of the Indian Cricket Team.When Rory McIlroy wanted LIV Golf to be like the Indian Premier LeagueLast year, McIlroy opened up about being judgmental towards golfers who left the PGA Tour for the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. Although LIV Golf has often faced criticism, McIlroy claimed that the league might have a future after all.In his statement, Rory McIlroy said that if LIV Golf ended up becoming like the Indian Premier League, he would love it. The golfer said on the Stick to Football podcast (as quoted by The Standard):&quot;What I would love LIV to turn into is almost like the Indian Premier League of golf. The IPL in cricket, they take two months during the calendar, you have four weeks in May and four weeks in November, and you do this team stuff. It’s a bit different.&quot;Furthermore, McIlroy said that if LIV Golf could establish themselves that way, it would be harmonious for the golf ecosystem.&quot;If we were to do something like that, I think that sounds like fun... you’re at least working within the ecosystem.&quot;In the same podcast, McIlroy also referred to the Saudis' backing in football. The golfer further claimed that they have also been able to disrupt the sport with the funding and hence, expose &quot;some of the flaws in the structure of professional golf&quot;.