Rory McIlroy predicts 'inevitable' clash with Team USA at the Ryder Cup in New York

Rory McIlroy recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Ewan Murray. While talking with the reporter from The Guardian, McIlroy made a bold claim about the upcoming Ryder Cup.

While talking with Murray, the PGA Tour veteran shared his ideas about a clash that might happen between the two teams. In the previous edition of the Ryder Cup, McIlroy had a clash with Patrick Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava. After Cantlay and Wyndham Clark won the Saturday Fourballs against Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, LaCava celebrated by waving his cap close to McIlroy.

The incident left the 2025 Masters champ disturbed and tensions rose following some reported back-and-forth with LaCava. Things got so escalated that McIlroy engaged in a heated exchange in the parking lot afterwards. Shane Lowry had to intervene and escort Rory McIlroy from the scene. Referring to that incident, McIlroy said (as quoted by The Guardian):

“I think it’s inevitable that something is going to happen in New York. It might not involve me but it is inevitable that something will happen, whether like in Rome last time or something else….”

Rory McIlroy further emphasized on the inevitable nature of the clash by talking about the environment of the Ryder Cup venue in New York.

“...when you go into that environment you are there for five or six days... the crowd are on you for eight hours... it will get to someone or get to us as a group at some point. We are just going to have to do a really good job of managing that, having each other’s backs...”

Rory McIlroy and his team are currently locked in to leave an impressive mark on Bethpage Black. The golfer has talked about the stakes of this upcoming biennial golf clash and acknowledged the partisan US crowd they are going to face. However, it's worth noting that the five-time major champ has always had faith in his European squad.

When Rory McIlroy expressed confidence in winning an away Ryder Cup years ago

McIlroy and Team Europe enjoyed a dashing 16½ - 11½ victory over Team USA in the 2023 Ryder Cup. The golfer from Holywood, Ireland, secured four points in five matches, which was the highest among his European squadmates. In the press conference at Marco Simone Golf Club, McIlroy was asked if home-field advantage affected their win. Rory McIlroy said (quoted by GolfWeek):

"I've said this for the last probably six or seven years to anyone that will listen: I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup. And that's what we're going to do at Bethpage.”

McIlroy's promise to his fans still remains constant. In a recent media interaction at The K Club, he talked about how winning an away Ryder Cup is still one of the biggest achievements in golf. If Team Europe wins the upcoming Ryder Cup on US soil amidst a raucous US crowd, it will be an interesting sight to behold.

