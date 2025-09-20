Rory McIlroy makes big Bryson DeChambeau accusation involving Scottie Scheffler ahead of the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy will soon be setting foot on Bethpage Black to face the American Ryder Cup squad. Before that, the Northern Irishman has made a bold claim about Bryson DeChambeau that involves Scottie Scheffler.
In an exclusive interview with Ewan Murray of The Guardian, McIlroy talked about his performance this year. While speaking about the upcoming Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour veteran barely reacted when the topic of DeChambeau's approach came up. However, it did not stop Rory McIlroy from leaving a sly dig at the two-time US Open champ.
The golfer from Holywood, Ireland, claimed that DeChambeau gets attention only by dropping the names of others. In his statement, McIlroy further said that to do so, DeChambeau might take his or Scottie Scheffler's name. Rory McIlroy said (as quoted by The Guardian):
"I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people. That is basically what I think of that. To get attention he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others."
In April 2025, McIlroy was paired with DeChambeau during the final Masters round. Rory McIlroy was chasing his first Masters title and a potential career grand slam victory. As time went by, DeChambeau slowly faltered and McIlroy edged closer to victory. Ultimately, McIlroy made history by winning his fifth major at Augusta National.
The problems started after the two-time major winner's claims regarding Rory McIlroy surfaced. In the post-match press conference, DeChambeau claimed that Rory McIlroy reportedly didn't talk to him throughout the whole day. However, McIlroy had a blunt response to this controversial claim.
Rory McIlroy turned down Bryson DeChambeau's claims about his behaviour during the final Masters round
DeChambeau often engaged with his patrons during the final round at this year's Masters, but McIlroy maintained a quiet stance. The golfer appeared focused on earning the Green Jacket, for which he had waited for years. In the press conference, McIlroy explained his behavior during the final moments of the 2025 Masters. The golfer said (as quoted by Sky Sports):
"It's such a battle in your head of trying to stay in the present moment and hit this next shot good and hit the next shot good. My battle was with myself."
"It wasn't with anyone else. You know, at the end there, it was with Justin [Rose], but my battle today was with my mind and staying in the present..."
It's worth noting that the intense showdown at the Masters final came ten months after McIlroy's infamous US Open crumble at Pinehurst No. 2. The final round of the major saw DeChambeau taking a one-stroke victory over McIlroy after the latter wasted a two-stroke lead over the final five holes. McIlroy was devastated at this near-miss and left without interacting with the press following a post-event meltdown.