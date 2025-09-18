  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • Scottie Scheffler sheds light on his emotional rollercoaster awaiting 2021 Ryder Cup call

Scottie Scheffler sheds light on his emotional rollercoaster awaiting 2021 Ryder Cup call

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 18, 2025 03:15 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler - Image Source: Imagn

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Ryder Cup, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is looking back on his first Ryder Cup appearance in 2021. He recently spoke about the iconic moment, recalling how emotional he got when he received the call informing him that he had made the team.

Ad

The PGA Tour shared a video on Instagram detailing how Scheffler eagerly awaited a call from Steve Stricker, who captained the US team four years ago. In the video, the 19-time PGA Tour winner said that it was “fairly obvious” he was probably the last player to be chosen for the team because he was yet to pick up his maiden tour win at the time.

“I remember getting the phone call, I didn’t know if he was gonna call me and give me really bad news or give me really good news,” he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It’s kind of weird preparing for something [where] you don’t know if it’s going to be amazing or if it’s just going to break your heart. But it was a great phone call, I was very emotional,” he added.
Ad

The four-time major champion acknowledged that he has always dreamed of playing in the Ryder Cup. He added that he takes “a lot of pride” in being able to represent America in the tournament. He also said that he is determined to approach the game this year with a mindset of “doing the best for the team."

When Scheffler competed in the 2021 Ryder Cup, he defeated the then-No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm during his Sunday singles match. That year, Team US defeated Team Europe 19 - 9.

Ad

The Ridgewood native represented the US in the Ryder Cup in 2023, marking his second appearance in the tournament. He tied in his Sunday Singles match against Jon Rahm, and at the end of the day, Team US lost the match to Team Europe with the scoreboard reading 16.5 - 11.5.

This year, Scottie Scheffler automatically qualified for the team and will make his third Ryder Cup appearance next week. The competition will kick off on September 26 at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler shares uplifting message ahead of the 45th Ryder Cup - “Let’s bring it home!”

After Keegan Bradley announced the final player selection for Team US, Scottie Scheffler shared a motivational post on Instagram implying that he’s ready to take on Bethpage Black. He shared a video compilation of Bradley speaking at the Ryder Cup media conference with clips of himself playing in previous tournaments.

Ad

In the caption, he wrote:

“Proud to rep the USA 🇺🇸 @rydercupusa energy loading - let’s bring it home!”
Scottie Scheffler&#039;s post via Instagram _ Image Source: Instagram/@scottie.scheffler
Scottie Scheffler's post via Instagram _ Image Source: Instagram/@scottie.scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has had a phenomenal season this year and has clinched the title in six PGA Tour events. He recently picked up his 19th PGA Tour title at the Procore Championship, which he won by a one-stroke margin ahead of Ben Griffin.

Scheffler scored 19-under 269 at Silverado Resort, while Griffin narrowly missed his claim on the title with 18-under. The World No. 1 golfer went home with a whopping sum of $1,080,000 for his win, while, Griffin left with $654,000.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications