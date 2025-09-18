Scottie Scheffler sheds light on his emotional rollercoaster awaiting 2021 Ryder Cup call

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Ryder Cup, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is looking back on his first Ryder Cup appearance in 2021. He recently spoke about the iconic moment, recalling how emotional he got when he received the call informing him that he had made the team.The PGA Tour shared a video on Instagram detailing how Scheffler eagerly awaited a call from Steve Stricker, who captained the US team four years ago. In the video, the 19-time PGA Tour winner said that it was “fairly obvious” he was probably the last player to be chosen for the team because he was yet to pick up his maiden tour win at the time.“I remember getting the phone call, I didn’t know if he was gonna call me and give me really bad news or give me really good news,” he said.“It’s kind of weird preparing for something [where] you don’t know if it’s going to be amazing or if it’s just going to break your heart. But it was a great phone call, I was very emotional,” he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe four-time major champion acknowledged that he has always dreamed of playing in the Ryder Cup. He added that he takes “a lot of pride” in being able to represent America in the tournament. He also said that he is determined to approach the game this year with a mindset of “doing the best for the team.&quot;When Scheffler competed in the 2021 Ryder Cup, he defeated the then-No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm during his Sunday singles match. That year, Team US defeated Team Europe 19 - 9.The Ridgewood native represented the US in the Ryder Cup in 2023, marking his second appearance in the tournament. He tied in his Sunday Singles match against Jon Rahm, and at the end of the day, Team US lost the match to Team Europe with the scoreboard reading 16.5 - 11.5.This year, Scottie Scheffler automatically qualified for the team and will make his third Ryder Cup appearance next week. The competition will kick off on September 26 at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York.Scottie Scheffler shares uplifting message ahead of the 45th Ryder Cup - “Let’s bring it home!”After Keegan Bradley announced the final player selection for Team US, Scottie Scheffler shared a motivational post on Instagram implying that he’s ready to take on Bethpage Black. He shared a video compilation of Bradley speaking at the Ryder Cup media conference with clips of himself playing in previous tournaments.In the caption, he wrote:“Proud to rep the USA 🇺🇸 @rydercupusa energy loading - let’s bring it home!”Scottie Scheffler's post via Instagram _ Image Source: Instagram/@scottie.schefflerScottie Scheffler has had a phenomenal season this year and has clinched the title in six PGA Tour events. He recently picked up his 19th PGA Tour title at the Procore Championship, which he won by a one-stroke margin ahead of Ben Griffin. Scheffler scored 19-under 269 at Silverado Resort, while Griffin narrowly missed his claim on the title with 18-under. The World No. 1 golfer went home with a whopping sum of $1,080,000 for his win, while, Griffin left with $654,000.