When Keegan Bradley and Miguel Angel Jimenez got into a heated argument at TPC Harding Park

By Anusha M
Modified Sep 17, 2025 22:52 GMT
Keegan Bradley - Bradley and Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2015 - Source - Getty and @NUCLRGOLF on X
Keegan Bradley and Miguel Angel Jimenez had gotten into a serious altercation on the course during the 2015 World Golf Championship Cadillac Match Play. The golfers were involved in a feud 10 years ago at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

During the third round of the Match Play event in 2015, Miguel Angel Jimenez questioned a drop that Keegan Bradley took during the tournament. The drop in question was granted after Bradley's tee shot on Hole 18 ended up along the fence. Angel Jimenez raised the issue with the referee, which appeared to cause a delay in the game.

The Spanish golfer was initially confronted by Bradley himself, Steve Hale, who was snubbed by Angel Jimenez. Bradley tried to calmly dismiss the argument as he said:

"Can you do me a favor? Go to your ball. I can handle this from here."

However, Jimenez went on to protest, which eventually prompted Bradley's caddie into the scenario as he attempted to point out the delay. The dispute escalated when the Spaniard said:

"You shut up," referring to Steve Hale.

Keegan Bradley wasted no time in coming to his caddie's defence, saying:

"You don't tell my caddie to shut up. You need to go over there and do your own thing."
The two golfers were later seen having a serious conversation in an attempt to settle the previous argument. While Bradley finished at T52, Jiminez finished in a tie for 34th.

The WGC Cadillac Match Play generally consists of the Top 64-ranked players on the World Gold Rankings table. Miguel Angel Jimenez, who was ranked 65 at the time, along with two others, was granted entry to the tournament after three golfers - Luke Donald, Phil Mickelson, and Tim Clark skipped the tournament.

Keegan Bradley looks back on his 'embarrassing' Match Play moment

Keegan Bradley opened up about the heated argument he had with Miguel Angel Jimenez during the World Golf Championships Cadillac Match Play. During an interview on the Foreplay podcast, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain shared his thoughts about the moment. When he was asked if he regretted it, he said (44:32 onwards):

"Yeah. I hate it. Sometimes people underestimate me. I'm really embarrassed by it. And every year during the match play, it pops up. Like, my buddies love it, so they're like sending it in our group chats. I delete it right away because I can't even see it, because it's so embarrassing."

Keegan Bradley also admitted that he did not get a chance to bury the hatchet completely with Angel Jimenez, as he never encountered him after the 2015 event. He went on to share how he has learned to move on from such past incidents in his career that have affected him.

