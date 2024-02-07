“You don't have the PGA tour to go back to” - Carlos Ortiz says there’s ‘some extra pressure’ playing on LIV Golf

LIV Golf is known for its laid-back schedule. Several golfers like Brooks Koepka have lauded the series’ short and effective format in the past. But many LIV defectors have claimed that the series is ‘pressure-free’ unlike the PGA Tour. However, Carlos Ortiz doesn’t seem to agree. The Mexican golfer claims that there’s “definitely some extra pressure” while playing on LIV Golf.

Ortiz was speaking on the latest episode of Golf's Subpar podcast when he opened up about the ‘grind’ on LIV Golf. The 32-year-old, who recently switched sides to join Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC, said that players need to fight for their places on the breakaway tour.

The 2020 Houston Open winner reiterated that the Saudi-backed series has only 48 places on its roster and golfers “don't have the PGA Tour to go back to” if they lose their place.

Speaking on Golf's Subpar podcast, Carlos Ortiz said (28:02):

"I would say that it's definitely some extra pressure here. Because there's only 48 guys. If you fall off, somehow leave, then you don't really have the PGA tour to go back to or really nothing else… It seems that people from the outside are going to say that we don't feel any kind of pressure. For me it's never really changed. It's always been about trying to get better and obviously if you're not doing well, you have the pressure of doing better.”

Ortiz further reminded the fans that LIV Golfers are forced to play on the Asian Tour if they get relegated. He said that the amount of overseas travel and tight schedule makes it a tough switch to make.

The Mexican golfer added that the team factor also adds to the pressure on LIV. He reiterated that the series isn’t easy on players as they get guaranteed money.

“I think it's depending how people go about things. For me it's always been I have a compromise with myself and with my team to get better every day and that's what I'm trying to achieve… I feel like there's definitely some extra commitment that you feel like ‘okay, I know that it's on me if the team win or loses," Ortiz stated.

That is definitely an extra pressure. And I don't know how people can say that we don't really care or that there's not really pressure out there just because there's guaranteed money," he added.

Carlos Ortiz claims players were 'promised' OWGR points while signing for LIV Golf

Ortiz also shed light on LIV Golf’s ranking points situation during the podcast interview. Notably, the Mexican golfer revealed that the players were "promised" OWGR rankings during their negotiations with LIV officials. He claimed that players were wooed by the series claiming that they’ll get the points eventually.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf is still out of the OWGR structure. The Saudi series has been in constant tussle with the officials to get recognized in the ranking system. However, they've had no luck so far.

With more big-name players like Jon Rahm joining LIV, it’ll be interesting to see if the series gets ranking points soon.