“You’re making more f...king noise than anyone else” - Shane Lowry reacts to Ryder Cup marshal for speaking before shot

The 44th Ryder Cup edition brought Team Europe a grand victory. However, Shane Lowry was under pressure to get a lead against his opponent Jordan Spieth on the last day of the match on Sunday. He was teeing off against Spieth for the 10th singles match.

Although Team Europe had already won by that time, the Irish professional golfer wanted to win his match. But, while he was hitting a chip shot at the 15th hole over a bunker from the rough, the 36-year-old got disturbed by the on-course marshal. Lowry promptly walked up to the marshal and gave him a piece of his mind.

Soon after his action, a video was circulated on the X (formerly Twitter) platform. In the clip, the marshal can be seen asking fans to not move and instead stand still. This bothered the golfer who was practicing his swing, eventually leading him to lose his calm.

Shane Lowry immediately turned back and told the marshal that he was the one who was making more noise than anyone else.

'You're making more f***ing noise than anyone else.'

The marshal then apologized. Lowry continued his game after saying, 'Jesus,' in exasperation. By the end of the match, Lowry succeeded in tying the game and gaining half a point more for his squad.

Shane Lowry felt thankful that Tommy Fleetwood got the clinching point for Team Europe

After the match was over, the 2019 Open Championship winner discussed the team’s win at the press conference. He even shared how he felt during the final stages of the match, knowing that Tommy Fleetwood had already accomplished the clinching point for their squad.

"But thankfully Tommy did it before me and you know I was on the green on 17, and I somehow holed the putt. On 18, I hit my drive, I didn't care where it went," Lowry said.

"I was walking down and I was thinking, 'right I'll try and win my point,' but I was like whatever, I don't really care. I said it at the start of the week, I don't care if I make no points, as long as we win," he continued.

Fleetwood was playing against Team USA's Rickie Fowler. The Europeans just needed half a point to clinch the trophy. By the end of the game, Fleetwood achieved a 3&1 victory over his opponent.

With this triumph, Team Europe reclaimed the Ryder Cup trophy. Meanwhile, Lowry went on to tie his match against Spieth as Europe won by a score of 16.5 to 11.5.