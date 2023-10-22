“You’re manufacturing a backswing” - Lee Trevino draws parallels between a golfer and a pilot and imparts valuable lessons for all amateurs

Lee Trevino recently shared some valuable tips for amateur golfers that can help them to improve their game. The American golfer made a unique comparison between golfers and pilots to make his points more clear.

Trevino said that pilot gets in trouble in flying planes above 35,000 feet like golfers struggling to take shots from long distance. In an episode of the Champions Tour Learning Center, Trevino spoke about swings and backswings.

Speaking about backswings, Lee Trevino said:

“If you manufacture a backswing, which means you take the club very abrupt up, that means, look, the shoulder never moved. See, that shoulder never moved and here’s the club; you can touch it.”

“And how you can test this on yourself by taking the club back and getting your hands belt-high, and see if you can touch the head of the club," he continued. "And if you can, that means you’re manufacturing a backswing. So what we want to do is, we want to put the club down, and the only thing that moves that club back is the left shoulder. It moves back.

"Now, at waist high, look how far my hand is from the clubhead. And when it’s that far away from the clubhead, that means that you’re going to get more power simply because your arc is bigger."

Lee Trevino's career

Lee Trevino was born on December 1, 1939, in Garland, Texas, to a family of Mexican ancestry. He was raised by his mother and grandfather after his father left him at a very young age. He had a tough childhood and had to work to earn for his family. He was introduced to golf by his uncle and he spent his free time playing the sport.

Trevino started his golfing journey as a caddie. He worked as a caddie at the Dallas Athletic Club and even left school to work as a caddie to earn for his family.

He spent most of his time learning golf and played successfully in the Armed Forces golf events in Asia.

He started his professional career in 1960 and then qualified for the US Open in 1966. He enjoyed a successful professional career and won 92 events, including 29 PGA Tour.

Lee Trevino won five tournaments on the European tour, one on the Japan tour, one on the Sunshine tour and one on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He has also won six major tournaments in his career.

His first major victory came in 1968 at the US Open. He won two majors in 1971 at the US Open and The Open Championship and then won two PGA Championships.