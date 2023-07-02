"You’re referring to overall handsomeness" - Phil Mickelson playfully trolls fan amid Rickie Fowler slander          

Phil Mickelson is known to be quite outspoken, never shying away from controversy and sometimes can be fun. He is always ready to speak his mind, whether it be to the media or to his fans. This time was no different, involving some friendly banter between Rickie Fowler and him.

Rickie Fowler currently leads the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. A fan recently made a comparison between Fowler and Mickelson, and it caught the latter's eye. The fan posted on Twitter saying:

“Iv’e always liked Rickie Fowler but he chokes tomorrow guaranteed. Likely shoots over par. He’s playing some really good golf, but sadly a modern day Phil Mickelson that just can’t close out a 54-hole lead anymore."

Fowler has been winless for over three years now, often struggling to maintain the lead that he builds up for himself. This includes his performance at the 2023 US Open, where he finished T5 after being in contention to win.

Phil Mickelson decided to reply to the particular comment, saying that the only similarity they might be sharing would be in handsomeness. This was a bit of friendly banter by Mickelson, defending himself and Rickie Fowler in a sense. The response spoke for itself.

"Dear unicorn, I have one of the highest closing rates with a 54 hole lead in history so I’m assuming when you’re talking about modern day, that you’re referring to overall handsomeness."

Phil Mickelson is considered to be one of the best finishers in the sport

Phil Mickelson has been in his fair share of controversial debates since he joined the LIV Golf series. One especially came to light when he had a long-standing spat with Brandel Chamblee.

Regardless, Mickelson is known to be one of the best finishers in golf. He has won an impressive 45 times on the PGA Tour, including six major wins. The 2007 Players Championship, his win at the 2007 Deutsche Bank Championship after outplaying Tiger Woods and his most recent major win at the 2021 PGA Championship shows that Mickelson is capable of handling the pressure.

Rickie Fowler on the other hand is trying to get his first win since the 2019 Phoenix Open as he leads the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

