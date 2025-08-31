"You cannot reason with this stupidity" - Phil Mickelson blasts groups opposing $SOC

Phil Mickelson has slammed the organizations opposing $SOC in his latest tweet. He said that the groups’ sole motive was to buy dirtier oil from the Middle East and support foreign economies.

Mickelson is a six-time major champion and is widely regarded as one of the best professional golfers of modern times. Outside the golf course, he is also known for being vocal on political issues and has consistently raised his voice on oil-related matters.

On Saturday, August 30, Phil Mickelson blasted the groups for opposing $SOC.

"It’s fascinating how many organizations are doing all they can to stop $SOC and to what lengths they are willing to go to," he wrote on X. "All in the hopes that they can buy dirtier burning oil from the Middle East for more money and support foreign economies. The ineptitude and incompetence of their thinking is mind blowing and so hard to comprehend from a sane mindset.

"It will not work and they will not stop production from Federal waters but they keep at it. 😂 Instead of working together they continue to create division and hostility despite knowing it’s a losing effort. You cannot reason with this kind of stupidity and lack of logic and reason," he added.

Phil Mickelson hails Keegan Bradley for 'leading by example' ahead of the Ryder Cup

The six-time major champion hailed the Team US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, for not picking himself for the team. He said that Bradley had led by example and shown why he was a deserving captain.

On Wednesday, August 27, Bradley announced his six picks for the Ryder Cup 2025. To everyone's surprise, he left himself out of the team despite being a strong contender given his recent form. However, this decision was praised by many, including Phil Mickelson, who called it a classy move.

"Keegan did a great job today and was as classy as the king. He’s leading by example and is showing why he’s a great choice to lead this team," he wrote on X.

Phil Mickelson has played in the Ryder Cup many times in his career, but has never had the opportunity to lead. Since joining LIV Golf in 2022 and being vocal in his opposition to the PGA Tour, his chances of leading the US squad have taken a further hit.

The Ryder Cup 2025 will take place from September 25 to 28 at the Bethpage Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. Speaking of the last seven events, Team USA has won only twice, with both wins coming at home. Last time, team Europe beat them by 16.5 -11.5, but next month the hosts will be eager to reclaim the trophy.

