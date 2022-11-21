“You are spoiling your fans at the moment” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy becoming the FedEx Cup Champion and DP World Tour No. 1 in the same year

What an incredible year it was for Rory McIlroy! When the Irish golfer missed the cut on the PGA Tour in April, it seemed unpredictable that he could do wonders on the course. Despite having a stressful start to the year, the table turned in Rory's favor at dusk of 2022.

The incredibly amazing golfer reached number one in the Official World Golf Rankings, surpassing Scottie Scheffler after successfully defending the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club in October 2022.

He then entered the DP World Tour Championship and finished fourth in the event, topping the DP World Tour Rankings.

Rory McIlroy recently shared his excitement, thanking his fans for their support. He said:

"Extremely proud to be the first to be the World No.1, FedEx Cup Champion, and @DPWorldTour No. 1 in the same year. I truly appreciate all your support."

His fans jumped into the comment section to congratulate their favorite star. One Twitter user wrote:

"Incredible golf. You are spoiling your fans at the moment, every Sunday full of excitement."

It is important to note that Jon Rahm won the 2022 DP World Tour Championship held on November 20 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy left the course, finishing fourth in the game but reaching number one on the European Tour.

A quick recap of Rory McIlroy's 2022 tournaments

After finishing on the back nine at the 2021 DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy was optimistic about his then-coming tournaments.

In January, McIlroy competed at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic with a dream of winning the championship. However, his second shot into the water resulted in him missing out on the playoffs by one stroke.

Rory entered the Masters tournament in April. However, a bogey-free 64 in the final round awarded him the runner-up trophy.

In June, he competed at the RBC Canadian Open and successfully defended the title, shooting a final round of 62 to win against Tony Finau. He finished third at the Open Championship in July.

Rory McIlroy won his third FedEx Cup in August in a match against Scottie Scheffler and Im Sung-Jae.

With his victory, McIlroy surpassed Tiger Woods' record of two victories at the FedEx Cup and also won an additional $18 million in bonuses.

However, McIlroy failed to clinch the BMW PGA Championship in September after losing to Shane Lowry.

The last two months have brought a lot of success to the Irish golfer. Rory reached number one in the Official World Golf Rankings in October and has now won his fourth Harry Vardon Trophy (DP World Tour Championship).

In the match held in Dubai, Rory McIlroy entered the tournament as Europe's number one and left the course as number one. Although he finished fourth at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship, it was enough to maintain his position.

It is important to note that Rory McIlroy is making his debut at a television golf event called The Match. He will be teaming up with legendary golfer Tiger Woods in a match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. The tournament is scheduled for December 10 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

