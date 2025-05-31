"You wouldn't have any teeth left if you did" – Jack Nicklaus blasts on-course interviews at the Memorial Tournament

The highly anticipated 2025 Memorial Tournament is underway at Muirfield Village Golf Club. During the event, the tournament’s host, Jack Nicklaus, shared his honest feelings about walk-and-talk interviews, saying that in his time, some players wouldn't have agreed to partake in them.

Nicknamed “The Golden Bear,” Nicklaus is one of the most revered golf icons. With 73 PGA Tour wins, he is tied for the third-most titles on the circuit. He has also won 18 major championships, which makes him the golfer with the highest number of major victories.

On the second day of the tournament, American golfer Ben Griffin was engaged in a walk-and-talk interview on the par-4 17th hole. Afterwards, Jack Nicklaus revealed that he was not a fan of such interviews because they could distract golfers who are preparing to play difficult holes. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

“I can’t stand that, the interview on the golf course. Let me tell you how I think, how I feel. I mean, seriously, here’s a guy [Ben Griffin] who's leading the golf tournament, he’s just hit the edge of the rough, he’s got a very difficult shot on a very difficult hole, and you’re talking to him about stuff that totally takes his mind off of what he was doing.”

“How would you think [Ben] Hogan would respond to that question? You would not have any teeth left if you did. He’d hit you right in the face with it,” he added.

Jack Nicklaus founded the Memorial Tournament in 1976. He also designed the iconic 7,569-yard, Par-72 golf course at Muirfield Village, where it’s played.

Notably, Ben Griffin took the lead after the first day of the tournament and maintained his lead after the second round. He finished with a total of 7-under 137 and is tied for first place with Nick Taylor.

Jack Nicklaus pays emotional tribute to his wife, the Memorial Tournament 2025 honoree

Jack Nicklaus’ wife, Barbara Nicklaus, was named the 2025 Memorial Tournament honoree in recognition of her contributions to the tournament. Nicklaus, who was given the honor of making the announcement, got emotional while paying tribute to her. He said (via Memorial Tournament):

"I am so delighted and so happy, and I’m so proud of her. She's done so much for so many, and for 50 years here at Muirfield Village Golf Club she has contributed so much and has had very little recognition. It's been hogged by her husband. So to have this happen, I mean, when it happened the other day, the tears just ran down my face."

The 18-time major champion also referred to Barbara Nicklaus as his teammate and partner. He acknowledged that the tournament wouldn’t have been a success without her.

