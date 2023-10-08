“You think I give a f*** what they think?" - Brooks Koepka's comments on leaving PGA Tour for LIV Golf revealed in Alan Shipnuck’s new book

Alan Shipnuck's recent book "LIV and LET Die: The Inside Story of the War between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf" is all set to hit the shelves on October 17. However, ahead of the release of the book, some of its spicy parts made the headlines.

Some excerpts from the book were released by the Fire Pit Collective and one part talks about five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka's defending his decision to join the LIV Golf.

Here is a statement of Brooks Koepka, when he talked about his decision to join LIV Golf. He said:

"F--k all of those country club kids who talk sh-t about me. You think I give a f--k what they think? You think I care what people say about me? I just had three surgeries, and I'm supposed to turn down $130 million? I grew up with nothing. After signing that contract, the first person I called was my mom. We both cried."

According to Shipnuck, Koepka was talking about Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and other PGA Tour golfers in his statement.

However, Brooks Koepka 's mother Denise Jakows questioned the accuracy of the statement in her social media post. She tweeted:

"Just to clarify, the only time my son @BKoepka and I cried together was when he was born. He was testing lungs for the first time; I was glad the pregnancy ordeal was over. End of story."

Brooks Koepka has reportedly signed a contract with LIV Golf for $130 million in 2022.

"We’re sick of Alan Shipnuck doing"- Justin Thomas reacts to Shipnuck's latest book

Justin Thomas played with Brooks Koepka at the 2023 Ryder Cup last week. He then went straight for vacation in Italy.

Thomas recently tweeted in the comments section of CBS analyst Kyle Porter's post in which he tweeted an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck's book talking about Rory McIlroy. The American golfer took to his X account saying PGA Tour players are sick of the writer and his stories. He wrote:

"I’d like to speak on behalf of a lot of Tour players and say we’re sick of @AlanShipnuck doing what he does. Bring positivity and good stories to help grow the game of golf, not try and make money bashing guys, earning zero trust, with a lot of incorrect information. Ridiculous."

LIV golfer Brooks Koepka reshared Thomas' post on his X account, saying:

"And LIV players…"

Nevertheless, neither Justin Thomas nor Koepka denied Alan's story on them.

Shipnuck is no stranger to controversies. In his previous book, Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colourful Superstar, he wrote about Mickelson and his decision to join the Saudi circuit.