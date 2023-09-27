“You cannot underestimate any part” - Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn reveals the ‘key points’ to win in Rome

Thomas Bjorn has a lesson or two for Luke Donald regarding the Ryder Cup. With the stage set for the competition in Rome, vice-captain Bjorn has immense trust in his European players. The golfer, who led the European side to cup victory in 2018 noted the importance of data and personal relationships to challenge for the win.

The 52-year-old Danish golfer opened up on his ‘key points’ to winning the Ryder Cup and noted the importance of ‘statistics and analytics.’ Bjorn reflected on the key to the success behind one of the most memorable European victories in Ryder Cup history.

He said that the focus is on ‘creating an atmosphere’ for the players to grow while being a part of the team. Bjorn also noted that the captain cannot “underestimate any part” of the preparation or setup.

Opening up on his ideology to succeed in the Ryder Cup, Thomas Bjorn told the Independent:

“We made the Ryder Cup team not just about the 12 payers, but everybody involved. Coaches, families… everybody lived it. It created an unbelievable atmosphere within the team. It created an atmosphere for 12 individuals to grow as individuals. I’m most happy that we did that, looking back, the players live through extreme pressure week in, week out, so to share it with those around them, it was something that worked out very well."

He continued:

"You cannot underestimate any part, though, the importance of statistics and analytics and understanding them. They all drive you to understand each player and what they’re good at and capable of. On a personal level and a performance level.

"I felt like I understood all of them in every aspect: As human beings and also as high-performing athletes. It allowed me to work with them and put something together to enable them to perform well.”

Thomas Bjorn on being an integral part of the European Ryder Cup team

The ace golfer reiterated that he, along with his team, ‘created an environment’ for the players to perform well.

Bjorn sid that he focused on even the ‘smallest details’ to push each player to their best. His plan seemed to work well, as his side dominated Jim Furyk’s US team. It’s also noteworthy that the Dane never lost the competition as a player as well, winning in 1997, 2002 and 2014.

Bjorn, who became Denmark's first Ryder Cup player, will be in Rome as a vice-captain. He will be at Marco Simone supporting this year’s captain Luke Donald with the aim of maintaining Europe’s unbeaten streak at home.

Much like the fans, the US side will also be expecting big moves from Team Europe’s leadership team led by Donald and Bjorn, famous for their analytics-based strategies.