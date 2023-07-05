"You want the fans to go crazy” – Throwback to when John E Morgan put on a show for crowd despite losing playoff at 2004 John Deere Classic

John E Morgan delivered one of the best performances of his career at the 2004 John Deere Classic. Despite coming second in the event, Morgan surprised spectators throughout the tournament with his fantastic strokes, playing all four rounds under 70.

Morgan began the Deere Classic with a 66 before closing with a 69 in the second round. He shot 68 in the third round and 65 in the final to tie for first place with Mark Hensby. The two faced off in a playoff, with the American golfer stealing the trophy from Morgan.

The 2023 John Deere Classic begins this week, and the PGA Tour posted a short video of Morgan's interview ahead of the tournament.

Speaking of his performance, John E Morgan said:

"It's a weird feeling. It's happened a few times where I've really needed to hole a putt and the thing has just gone my way. I mean it's a funny feeling. I can't describe it. It's like you just, you want the fans to go crazy, it's everything. You want, you just want everything to go absolutely nuts. And well it did. I mean it was brilliant. One of my, well definitely the best golfing thing of my career so far."

It is pertinent to note that John E Morgan turned pro in 2002 and has won three professional events.

"It was an amazing feeling" - John E Morgan comments on the throwback video

John Deere Classic is all set to begin on July 6 and will have its final round on Sunday, July 9.

Recently, PGA Tour shared a clip of John E Morgan's phenomenal performance in the event back in 2004, with the caption saying:

"You want the fans to go crazy, it's everything. Despite losing in the playoff, @JEMorgan77 was in high spirits after putting on a show for the @JDClassic crowd."

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR "You want the fans to go crazy, it's everything."



Morgan jumped into the comment section of the post, and wrote:

"Thank you @JDCLASSIC fans for supporting me, even though I didn’t win but making me feel like I did. It was an amazing feeling and I thank you very very much.It’s all about the love of the game."

The John Deere Classic is held each year in July, generally a week before the Open Championship. Since its beginning in 1971, the tournament has organized 49 tournaments, with the 50th edition set to take place this week.

Deane Beman lifted the first trophy of the Quad Cities Open Invitational in 1971. The tournament was originally known as the Quad City Classic until being renamed the John Deere Classic in 1999.

Steve Stricker, who now plays on the PGA Tour Champions, and D.A. Weibring hold the record for the most wins at the event, followed by Jordan Spieth, Scott Hoch, and David Frost, who won the tournament twice.

Last year, JT Poston clinched the trophy of the John Deere Classic after finishing with a score of 21-under 263. He registered a three-stroke victory over Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo to win $1.2 million in prize money.

