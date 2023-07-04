Create

Can JT Poston defend his title at the John Deere Classic 2023? Golfer's odds explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 04, 2023 18:24 GMT
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One
American professional golfer JT Poston (Image via Getty)

JT Poston defeated Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo by three strokes in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He finished with a total of 21 under 263 after four rounds of 62-65-67-68.

The 2023 edition of the John Deere Classic will begin on July 6 and will go over the weekend, concluding with the final round on Sunday, July 9.

Poston is among the top-ranked players from across the world competing in the competition. However, given the golfer's performance, defending the championship would be difficult.

JT Poston's odds predictions for the 2023 John Deere Classic are at +3500, according to Caesar Sportsbook. Denny McCarthy is the strongest choice this week, given his consistently good form since the beginning of 2023.

Here are the 2023 John Deere Classic odds:

  • Denny McCarthy +1400
  • Russell Henley +1600
  • Cameron Young +1600
  • Ludvig Aberg +2200
  • Adam Hadwin +2200
  • Adam Schenk +2800
  • Taylor Moore +3000
  • Keith Mitchell +3000
  • Eric Cole +3000
  • Emiliano Grillo +3000
  • Seamus Power +3500
  • J.T. Poston +3500
  • Chris Kirk +3500
  • Taylor Montgomery +4000
  • Stephan Jaeger +4000
  • Patrick Rodgers +4000
  • Nick Taylor +4000
  • Byeong Hun An +4000
  • Alex Smalley +4000
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500
  • Matt Kuchar +5000
  • Sepp Straka +6000
  • K.H. Lee +5500
  • Beau Hossler +5500
  • Ryan Palmer +6000
  • Mark Hubbard +6000
  • Dylan Wu +6000
  • Doug Ghim +6000
  • Adam Svensson +6000
  • Peter Kuest +6500
  • Michael Kim +6500
  • Joseph Bramlett +6500
  • Chez Reavie +6500
  • Brendon Todd +6500
  • Lucas Glover +7000
  • Gordon Sargent +7000
  • Sam Stevens +7500
  • Callum Tarren +7500
  • Zach Johnson +8000
  • Will Gordon +8000
  • Patton Kizzire +8000
  • Luke List +8000
  • Carson Young +8000
  • Ben Martin +8000
  • Sam Ryder +9000
  • S.H. Kim +9000
  • Nick Hardy +9000
  • Kevin Yu +9000
  • Garrick Higgo +9000
  • Akshay Bhatia +9000
  • Nate Lashley +10000
  • MJ Daffue +10000
  • Kevin Streelman +10000
  • Greyson Sigg +10000
  • Chesson Hadley +10000
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +11000
  • Matt NeSmith +11000
  • Justin Lower +11000
  • David Lipsky +11000
  • Cameron Champ +11000
  • Joel Dahmen +13000
  • Davis Thompson +13000
  • Chad Ramey +13000

JT Poston's PGA Tour results

JT Poston had a phenomenal start to 2023. He started the new year playing at the Tournament of Champions. He finished in 21st position at the event, followed by his 21st finish at the Sony Open. He then competed in The American Express, finishing sixth.

Poston's play deteriorated, and he missed the cut at both the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Open. He failed to make the cut in eight tournaments since the beginning of 2023.

Here is the result of all PGA Tour events JT Poston played in 2023:

Tournament of Champions

  • Position: T21

Sony Open

  • Position: T21

The American Express

  • Position: T6

Phoenix Open

  • Position: Missed the cut

Genesis Open

  • Position: Missed the cut

Honda Classic

  • Position: T63

The Players Championship

  • Position: Missed the cut

Valspar Championship

  • Position: T10

Masters

  • Position: T34

RBC Heritage

  • Position: Missed the cut

Wells Fargo Championship

  • Position: Missed the cut

PGA Championship

  • Position: T40

Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Position: Missed the cut

Memorial Tournament

  • Position: T38

US Open

  • Position: Missed the cut

Travelers Championship

  • Position: Missed the Cut

JT Poston turned pro in 2015 and began his career on the Web.Com Tour before earning a PGA Tour card.

Edited by Ankush Das
