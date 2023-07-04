Can JT Poston defend his title at the John Deere Classic 2023? Golfer's odds explored

JT Poston defeated Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo by three strokes in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He finished with a total of 21 under 263 after four rounds of 62-65-67-68.

The 2023 edition of the John Deere Classic will begin on July 6 and will go over the weekend, concluding with the final round on Sunday, July 9.

Poston is among the top-ranked players from across the world competing in the competition. However, given the golfer's performance, defending the championship would be difficult.

JT Poston's odds predictions for the 2023 John Deere Classic are at +3500, according to Caesar Sportsbook. Denny McCarthy is the strongest choice this week, given his consistently good form since the beginning of 2023.

Here are the 2023 John Deere Classic odds:

Denny McCarthy +1400

Russell Henley +1600

Cameron Young +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Adam Hadwin +2200

Adam Schenk +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Eric Cole +3000

Emiliano Grillo +3000

Seamus Power +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Stephan Jaeger +4000

Patrick Rodgers +4000

Nick Taylor +4000

Byeong Hun An +4000

Alex Smalley +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

Matt Kuchar +5000

Sepp Straka +6000

K.H. Lee +5500

Beau Hossler +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Dylan Wu +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Peter Kuest +6500

Michael Kim +6500

Joseph Bramlett +6500

Chez Reavie +6500

Brendon Todd +6500

Lucas Glover +7000

Gordon Sargent +7000

Sam Stevens +7500

Callum Tarren +7500

Zach Johnson +8000

Will Gordon +8000

Patton Kizzire +8000

Luke List +8000

Carson Young +8000

Ben Martin +8000

Sam Ryder +9000

S.H. Kim +9000

Nick Hardy +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Garrick Higgo +9000

Akshay Bhatia +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

MJ Daffue +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Greyson Sigg +10000

Chesson Hadley +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +11000

Matt NeSmith +11000

Justin Lower +11000

David Lipsky +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Joel Dahmen +13000

Davis Thompson +13000

Chad Ramey +13000

JT Poston's PGA Tour results

JT Poston had a phenomenal start to 2023. He started the new year playing at the Tournament of Champions. He finished in 21st position at the event, followed by his 21st finish at the Sony Open. He then competed in The American Express, finishing sixth.

Poston's play deteriorated, and he missed the cut at both the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Open. He failed to make the cut in eight tournaments since the beginning of 2023.

Here is the result of all PGA Tour events JT Poston played in 2023:

Tournament of Champions

Position: T21

Sony Open

Position: T21

The American Express

Position: T6

Phoenix Open

Position: Missed the cut

Genesis Open

Position: Missed the cut

Honda Classic

Position: T63

The Players Championship

Position: Missed the cut

Valspar Championship

Position: T10

Masters

Position: T34

RBC Heritage

Position: Missed the cut

Wells Fargo Championship

Position: Missed the cut

PGA Championship

Position: T40

Charles Schwab Challenge

Position: Missed the cut

Memorial Tournament

Position: T38

US Open

Position: Missed the cut

Travelers Championship

Position: Missed the Cut

JT Poston turned pro in 2015 and began his career on the Web.Com Tour before earning a PGA Tour card.

