Can JT Poston defend his title at the John Deere Classic 2023? Golfer's odds explored

JT Poston defeated Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo by three strokes in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He finished with a total of 21 under 263 after four rounds of 62-65-67-68.
The 2023 edition of the John Deere Classic will begin on July 6 and will go over the weekend, concluding with the final round on Sunday, July 9.
Poston is among the top-ranked players from across the world competing in the competition. However, given the golfer's performance, defending the championship would be difficult.
JT Poston's odds predictions for the 2023 John Deere Classic are at +3500, according to Caesar Sportsbook. Denny McCarthy is the strongest choice this week, given his consistently good form since the beginning of 2023.
Here are the 2023 John Deere Classic odds:
- Denny McCarthy +1400
- Russell Henley +1600
- Cameron Young +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +2200
- Adam Hadwin +2200
- Adam Schenk +2800
- Taylor Moore +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- Eric Cole +3000
- Emiliano Grillo +3000
- Seamus Power +3500
- J.T. Poston +3500
- Chris Kirk +3500
- Taylor Montgomery +4000
- Stephan Jaeger +4000
- Patrick Rodgers +4000
- Nick Taylor +4000
- Byeong Hun An +4000
- Alex Smalley +4000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500
- Matt Kuchar +5000
- Sepp Straka +6000
- K.H. Lee +5500
- Beau Hossler +5500
- Ryan Palmer +6000
- Mark Hubbard +6000
- Dylan Wu +6000
- Doug Ghim +6000
- Adam Svensson +6000
- Peter Kuest +6500
- Michael Kim +6500
- Joseph Bramlett +6500
- Chez Reavie +6500
- Brendon Todd +6500
- Lucas Glover +7000
- Gordon Sargent +7000
- Sam Stevens +7500
- Callum Tarren +7500
- Zach Johnson +8000
- Will Gordon +8000
- Patton Kizzire +8000
- Luke List +8000
- Carson Young +8000
- Ben Martin +8000
- Sam Ryder +9000
- S.H. Kim +9000
- Nick Hardy +9000
- Kevin Yu +9000
- Garrick Higgo +9000
- Akshay Bhatia +9000
- Nate Lashley +10000
- MJ Daffue +10000
- Kevin Streelman +10000
- Greyson Sigg +10000
- Chesson Hadley +10000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +11000
- Matt NeSmith +11000
- Justin Lower +11000
- David Lipsky +11000
- Cameron Champ +11000
- Joel Dahmen +13000
- Davis Thompson +13000
- Chad Ramey +13000
JT Poston's PGA Tour results
JT Poston had a phenomenal start to 2023. He started the new year playing at the Tournament of Champions. He finished in 21st position at the event, followed by his 21st finish at the Sony Open. He then competed in The American Express, finishing sixth.
Poston's play deteriorated, and he missed the cut at both the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Open. He failed to make the cut in eight tournaments since the beginning of 2023.
Here is the result of all PGA Tour events JT Poston played in 2023:
Tournament of Champions
- Position: T21
Sony Open
- Position: T21
The American Express
- Position: T6
Phoenix Open
- Position: Missed the cut
Genesis Open
- Position: Missed the cut
Honda Classic
- Position: T63
The Players Championship
- Position: Missed the cut
Valspar Championship
- Position: T10
Masters
- Position: T34
RBC Heritage
- Position: Missed the cut
Wells Fargo Championship
- Position: Missed the cut
PGA Championship
- Position: T40
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Position: Missed the cut
Memorial Tournament
- Position: T38
US Open
- Position: Missed the cut
Travelers Championship
- Position: Missed the Cut
JT Poston turned pro in 2015 and began his career on the Web.Com Tour before earning a PGA Tour card.