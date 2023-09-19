"You have the worst luck with your bags" - Fans react as Danielle Kang loses her golf bag in flight ahead of The Solheim Cup

Danielle Kang left her golf bag in flight ahead of the 2023 Solheim Cup. She was travelling from Amsterdam to Malaga and missed her equipment on the flight. She asked the flight officials to put her golf bag on the next flight.

Kang is one of the most experienced golfers playing at the Solheim Cup. She will be looking forward to helping her team win the tournament.

The American golfer took to her Twitter (Now X) account asking for help from fans. She wrote:

"Hi. I need everyone’s help again. My captain and the entire US Team has been on this but someone PLEASE put my GOLF bag on the next flight out of AMSTERDAM to MALAGA…it’s missed every flight it could’ve been on today..BAG TAG 0074676649 @transavia flight @SolheimCupUSA"

Danielle Kang has previously missed her bag last month at the Amundi Evian Championship. Fans jumped into the comments section to say that Kang's luck is worst with her bags. A user wrote:

"You have the worst luck with your bags."

Another user asked the flight officials to help Kang to get her bag, writing:

"Please get her bag delivered to her."

"Not again! Good luck!" wrote another fan.

Here are more fans' reactions:

Danielle Kang has played at the Solheim Cup three times before. Her overall record at the tournament is 5-7-0 and added five winning points.

"Would love some help locating a set of golf clubs"n- US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis asks for help to locate Danielle Kang's bag

The 2023 Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis also came forward asking for help from the flight officials and fans.

She took to her Twitter account to request fans to help in locating Danielle Kang's bag. Lewis wrote on her x account:

"@Delta @KLM would love some help locating a set of golf clubs… kind of a big tournament going on this week!!! @TheSolheimCup @SolheimCupUSA."

Having made her debut at the Solheim Cup in 2017, Kang has played at the biennial event three times. She will be playing at the tournament for the fourth time in 2023.

Here is the equipment Danielle Kang uses in her tournaments:

Here is the equipment Danielle Kang uses in her tournaments:

Driver: Titleist TSR2 Driver

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 wedges

Putter: Scotty Cameron Select putters

Irons: 716 CB Irons

Danielle Kang started her professional career in 2011 and played her first professional event at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. She won her first event at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2017 and then won the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

She has won six professional events in her career and was also awarded the LPGA Vare trophy in 2020.