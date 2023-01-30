“Your golf speaks for itself” – Collin Morikawa reacts to Max Homa’s praise for him at Torrey Pines

Max Homa was all praise for Collin Morikawa after his recent win during the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

"It was really fun playing with Collin three of the days. I've gotten really close with him," Homa said, while talking to the Golf Channel. "He's one of the most spectacular golfers. I've always wanted to test myself against someone like him that I look up to even though he's significantly younger than me. So it was fun to get to battle with him and watch just what he does. Cause he's a tremendous player."

Collin Morikawa reacted to Homa's comments and tweeted that respect was mutual.

"Mutual respect @maxhoma23. Your golf speaks for itself, but being a genuine person speaks volumes. I’ve been lucky to call you a friend over the last handful of years and look forward to many more battles/groupings together."

Collin Morikawa reacted to Homa's comments and tweeted:



"Mutual respect @maxhoma23. Your golf speaks for itself but being a genuine person speaks volumes. I've been lucky to call you a friend over the last handful of years and look forward to many more battles/groupings together."

"Oh, and congrats on the dub too."

"Oh, and congrats on the dub too."

Max Homa replied to Morikawa's tweet:

"I wish u were a less perfect human so I can make jokes about u but alas, I am stuck just saying thank u and u are the man. I hope to battle again soon (with u not hitting into 2 divots in the fairway in 1 round)."

One fan wrote: "How about the final pairing Sunday at the U.S. Open? I'd enjoy watching that in June."

Fans weren't behind appreciating the mutual admiration between the two golf stars. Here's a look at some of the best reactions to Morikawa's tweet:

"How about the final pairing Sunday at the U.S. Open? I'd enjoy watching that in June."

Another fan commented: "Love this level of mutual respect from you two!"

"Love this level of mutual respect from you two!"

"@maxhoma23 and his mom were spectators at the 2017 @WalkerCup watching you, @collin_morikawa , and #USA win the #WalkerCup at #LACC."

"You are two of the best, enjoy watching you both."

"Big fans of both of you! Such great futures!"

"If Netflix doesn’t have a significant amount of airtime for Max they are missing out. Not only does he exemplify the good side of people in sports, he’s REALLY freaking good at his craft. Congrats to @maxhoma23"

One fan wrote: "real men, good men, the game I love is in great hands and I am excited to see where we go from here, cheers"

Another commented: "Watching both of you succeed at doing what you love is very inspiring. Go Bears!"

"I was working on 16 and both @collin_morikawa and @maxhoma23 played that hole better than anyone else. Max was the most aggressive, Collin made the best putt. Everyone else left that short. I love watching you both golf."

"Lot of guys on tour that I think in my head “I bet they would be miserable to hang out with”. @collin_morikawa and @maxhoma23 are not those guys. Seem like 2 cool/down to earth guys you’d love to have a beer with and just hang out."

Max Homa wins the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

Max Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open 2023

Max Homa emerged victorious at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open with a two-stroke lead over Keegan Bradley. He made a remarkable comeback on Friday in the third round and went on to win the tournament.

The 32-year-old American golfer recorded birdies at holes 3, 5, and 6 on Saturday. He had a total of 6 birdies and 1 bogey during the competition, finishing with a six-shot deficit.

Sam Ryder, who was leading for the first three days, had to settle for the tied fourth position at Torrey Pines.

