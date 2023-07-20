“Your greed = Climate chaos” – Climate change protestors run into Sebonack Golf Club as The Open Championship increase security

In a development, climate change protestors targeted the Sebonack Golf Club in the Hamptons on Wednesday. The ‘activists’ ran into the golf course causing disruptions. The group of protestors raised banners with “Your greed = Climate chaos” written.

Around 20 people, protesting the fossil fuel and increased carbon emissions, marched into the golf course. While some were seen in costumes, some others carried placards and flags. In the video shared online by NUCLR Golf, the group can be heard saying “we need clean air, not another millionaire.” The protestors seemingly stopped play as they marched on the greens, while a few rode the carts on the course.

Watch the video here:

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🗣️🪧 Protestors ran onto Sebonack Golf Club in the Hamptons…



( - @ziregolf)

The protests at the Sebonack Golf Club in the Hamptons come just hours ahead of The Open Championship. It is pertinent to note that the R&A revealed that they have increased security at Royal Liverpool ahead of the major championship. The decision came as “Just Stop Oil” protestors invaded events like the World Snooker Championship, the Grand National, rugby’s Premiership final, the Ashes, and Wimbledon, in the past few months.

R&A increase security at The Open Championship amid Climate Change protests

There are chances that the protestors may target the 151st Open Championship at Hoylake on Thursday. However, the R&A revealed that they haven’t received any credible threat or “direct intelligence” about a protest or demonstration this week. The organization’s CEO Martin Slumbers said that they are fully prepared to face any protests at the venue.

Speaking to the media ahead of The Open on Wednesday, Slumbers said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“I think you’re aware that there was direct intelligence last year, and most people in this room don’t know that The Open was targeted last year. We have significant security procedures in place. We work clearly with the law enforcement agencies, and we’ll wait and see what happens. You will have seen that we advised the players, please don’t get involved, and I stand by that. We have enough things in place to be able to deal with it.”

It is pertinent to note that a perimeter has been set up around Hoylake as a precaution. Earlier this week, the Merseyside police announced that they’ll be deploying officers in civil dress code at the Royal Liverpool to catch any miscreants. Moreover, players and caddies have been warned not to engage should some action occurs on the course.