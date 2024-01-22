"Your mom could make this putt" - Nick Dunlap's dad reveals caddie Hunter's words to the amateur before The American Express winning putt

Hunter Hamrick, Nick Dunlap's caddie, played a big role in the amateur's triumph at The American Express 2024. Hamrick was the constant support of the budding star in the stellar field of professional golfers at last week's PGA Tour event.

Dunlap won the PGA Tour tournament, making history as the youngest amateur golfer to do so since 1910 and the first since 1991. He defeated South African professional golfer Christiaan Benzuidenhout by one stroke with an easy putt on the Stadium Course's eighteenth hole.

Jim Dunlap, the father of the winner, described how caddie Hamrick inspired the 20-year-old prior to the final putt. According to Jim, Hamrick told Nick that the final putt was so simple that even his mom would make it.

During a press conference after the tournament, Nick's dad said:

"He (Nick's caddie) told us...what he told you over the last putt. He said right center and then...(left center). He said your mom could make this putt."

Nick affirmed his dad's comment and added:

"He did say that."

Dunlap continued:

"It was outside of the circumstances; it was the easiest putt ever. Like left center, just hit it solid. But you can't feel your hands, your feet, your legs, anything."

After hearing his father's comment, a reporter asked Nick if his mother could make the putt. Dunlap responded to the reporter by saying:

"Probably not. Probably not. I don't know if I'd trust her to I'm not going to lie."

Check out Nick and his dad's comments in the video below:

Who is Nick Dunlap's caddie?

Nick Dunlap's caddie Hunter Hamrick is from Alabama. He was born in Montgomery in 1990 and he started playing golf at a young age. Like Nick, Hamrick attended the University of Alabama intending to become a professional golfer but the future had something else in store for him.

In 2012, Hunter Hamrick led the Crimson Tide squad as captain (h/t GolfMonthly). It's worth mentioning that Justin Thomas was a freshman on the squad at the time. As an amateur golfer, Hamrick also led the Crimson Tide to a runner-up place at the NCAA Men's Golf Championship.

Nick Dunlap and his caddie, Hunter Hamrick, at The American Express (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Hamrick won two Alabama State Amateur Championships and after completing his degree in business management, he started his professional journey. He competed in several professional tournaments at the early stage of his career and finished T46 at the US Open in 2012.

However, Hamrick left his golfing career and became an assistant men's coach at his former university. Currently, he is working with amateur Nick Dunlap as his caddie.