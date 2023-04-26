“Your swing looks just like Collins'” – Fans react as Collin Morikawa's wife shows off golf swing

Collin Morikawa's wife, Katherin, posted a video on Instagram Tuesday in which she boasts of an excellent golf swing. Kat Morikawa herself asked her husband and "coach" to give her his opinion, and the reactions of the fans were not long in coming.

We must not forget that Kat was an excellent golfer in her student days, obtaining impressive results as a high school and college player. For her athletic and academic results, she received important awards, such as the WGCA All-American Scholar and Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar.

Instagram users were amazed by the quality of Kat Morikawa's swing:

"Swinging as well as Colin!," user dereck_happy_healthy said.

"Looks better than Coach’s swing!," user liangman posted.

"Ok leg muscles!! and I wish my swing was this good," user trendyontour commented.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, almost all the fans who reacted to Kat Morikawa's most recent post were impressed with her excellent technique:

"Reminder that Katherine Morikawa's golf swing is insanely, insanely good," @LukeKerrDineen said.

"Wait...did you actually think Colin would marry someone who didn't have a perfect golf swing?," @BonisChad posted.

"She could play on tour," @Chrisj23Wv said.

"They would win a husband/wife best ball by 30 shots," @RizomaAt said.

"Collin & Katherine Morikawa…The best golfing couple in the world?," posted @HowDidiDo.

"So are her legs," @riebe4 said.

"Swing path perfect, but left wrist is a little bowed at the top resulting in a slightly closed clubface", @GolfNutSociety said.

"Can we get a full speed one for context. We got to stop this slow motion garbage", @sal_hutton posted.

"Don’t let Rory Sabbatini see this", @AmandaGolf59 said.

"Colin put a ring on that swing", @federatedsoft said.

The status of Collin Morikawa's marriage with wife Kat

Kat and Collin Morikawa got married in November 2022. The couple has evidently been going strong ever since, supporting each other and sharing their love for golf.

Collin Morikawa told Golf Central in 2020:

"I am very lucky to have her. Kat has been by my side through it all. She would hate me if I didn't say this, but I didn't start winning in college until she showed up in my life, so thanks, Kat."

Collin still has a busy schedule ahead of him this year and it'll be interesting to see how he measures up to expectations.

