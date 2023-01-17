Zach Johnson appoints Davis Love III as 2023 Ryder Cup vice-captain 

Zach Johnson served Davis Love III in the captain's assistant role at last year's Presidents Cup. Having taken over the United States Ryder Cup captaincy, Johnson has now named Love as one of his vice captains for the upcoming event.

Johnson announced that Love would serve as a vice-captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup, set to be held from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. The 58-year-old golfer will join former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker in the second-in-command role.

Making the announcement, Zach Johnson said that Davis Love III's passion for the game would be integral to the US Team's bid to retain the Ryder Cup.

"I've been involved in the Ryder Cup since 2006, and I can tell you, without a doubt, that Davis Love III's passion for the event is unmatched. As I thought about the 2023 US Team and those who we'd ask to serve as a vice captain, there was no doubt that Davis would be one of those individuals. I will lean heavily on the experience and insight of DLIII in Italy as the US Team works to retain the Ryder Cup."

Notably, Love is well-experienced at the international event. The ace golfer has served in the role of Ryder Cup captain twice. His achievements include the 17-11 win at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in 2016. The golfer also served as vice-captain in 2010, '18, and '21. It is safe to say that he has enough experience on his resume for the role.

Accepting his role, Love said:

"The Ryder Cup is one of the truly special events in all of sports, and I am so honored to be named a vice captain in Italy in 2023. Zach has worked tirelessly since he was named captain, and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the entire US Team to win in September."

It is also noteworthy that Davis Love III's last win in a leadership role came in September 2022, when he led the US side to a 17.5-12.5 victory in the President's Cup at Quail Hollow Club.

Zach Johnson happy with Davis Love III on his side

Zach Johnson was selected to lead the US Ryder Cup side traveling to Rome in 2023. The 46-year-old golfer replaced Steve Stricker in the role. After assuming the new leadership role, the ace golfer lauded the growing collaboration between the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup sides. The golfer said he was happy to have Davis Love III by his side.

Speaking at the RSM Classic in November, Zach Johnson said:

“I’ll say the beauty of what’s been established … is that we have a system. The system for Team USA is really, really good right now. It doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re going to win, but it’s good, and it can take on the personality year-in and year-out of that leader, so you can stay on the same road and just have a different bus driver.”

It is pertinent to note that Zach Johnson was the ideal candidate for the Ryder Cup captaincy. The golfer's decision to announce Davis Love III as a vice-captain proves that he is planning to use the golfer's experience.

