Zach Johnson climbs to T3 at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson on his 500th PGA Tour start 

It was a moving day for Zach Johnson at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. The American golfer teed it up at this week's PGA Tour event, and during the third round of the event on Saturday, May 4, he made a 10-position jump on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for third place, at the time of writing.

Zach Johnson started his game with three back-to-back birdies and added another birdie on the fifth, surging up on the leaderboard. However, he has yet to play the remaining eight holes. It was Johnson's 500th PGA Tour event, and he has been in good form.

The third round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson witnessed some really amazing performances. Sung Kang was particularly impressive with his game on Saturday (May 4). He shot a round of 64 and settled in the T6 position on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Taylor Pendrith took the lead in the game with his fabulous two back-to-back Eagles on the fifth and sixth holes.

How has Zach Johnson played at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 so far?

Zach Johnson teed it up at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson event on Thursday, May 2. He started his campaign on the 10th hole with a birdie but soon made a bogey on the par four 12th hole.

Johnson added two consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th holes and shot three more birdies on the back nine to score 5-under. He had a smooth start to the game and maintained good form in the second round as well.

Zach Johnson shot three birdies on the front nine and two birdies, along with a bogey on the back nine, to score 4-under 67. It was one of his best performances of the season.

The former Ryder Cup captain has been continuously struggling with his game since the beginning of 2024. He started the season at the Sony Open and missed the cut.

However, he played fairly well in the next two events and made the cut. Johnson finished in a tie for 25th place at The American Express and T60 at the WM Phoenix Open, followed by a T21 finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. However, he then struggled to make the cut in three back-to-back events, including the Valspar Championship, Valero Texas Open, and Masters. He last played at the Zurich Classic and tied for T19.

Zach Johnson has played in eight events this season, missing the cut in four and making it in four. The fourth and final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson event will take place on Sunday, May 5.