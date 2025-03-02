"No casino would do it" – John Daly dropped bombshell claim on NBA royalty's $1M blackjack bet on last month's podcast

American golfer John Daly opened up about his gambling habit in the Like A Farmer podcast. In the last month's episode of the podcast, uploaded on YouTube on February 19, the two-time Major winner shared some unheard stories from his golfing career and also about his casino luck and drinking habits.

Ad

In the podcast, John Daly also talked about NBA legend Michael Jordan and how once the veteran wanted to play a $1 million blackjack bet in a casino, but no one was willing to take it. However, later Jack Binion said yes, but Daly acknowledged that Jordan did not play the bet as he only wanted to see the reactions of the people.

Speaking of the blackjack bet, Daly said (at 27:40):

"At Tunica, I heard Michael Jordan wanted to play a million dollars on blackjack, and no casino would do it. But Jack Binion said yes. Damn. I don't know—I don't think he ever did it, but I think he just wanted to see the response. The way MJ is—I love him to death—just to see if somebody would take it."

Ad

Trending

Ad

John Daly is known for his gambling over the years. As per Marca, the American golfer had lost around $55 million gambling in about 16 years. One of his biggest losses was after losing to Tiger Woods in a playoff at the 2005 WGC American Express Championship when Daly went to a casino and reportedly lost around $1.65 million in just five hours.

John Daly reflected on Michael Jordan's golf skills

In the same podcast, John Daly also talked about the golfing skills of Michael Jordan. He praised the NBA legend and acknowledged that he hits "pretty good." Daly also recalled playing with Jordan at the Bob Hope Classic, saying:

Ad

"Great swing, hits it pretty good. I haven't played with him at his course at 23 yet, but I played with him at the Bob Hope Classic."

The PGA Tour pro further talked about his amazing performance in the tournament while playing with Jordan.

"It was a blast... We played at Tamarisk Country Club, and I was lucky to shoot 63 that day and took a little bit off of MJ."

Ad

Michael Jordan enjoys playing golf and in one of his interviews, the NBA star player reflected on his love for golf, saying (via Basketball Network):

"For a competitive junkie like me, golf is a great solution because it smacks you in the face every time you have accomplished something. That, to me, has taken over a lot of that energy and competitiveness for basketball."

In addition to Jordan, several basketball stars enjoy playing golf. Charles Barkley often plays the sport, and he has even played in the golf exhibition The Match events. Stephen Curry is also known for playing the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback