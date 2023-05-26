“No chance”- Sergio Garcia reveals Luke Donald has sealed his 2023 Ryder Cup fate

Sergio Garcia has said that European captain Luke Donald gave him a discouraging message about his chances of competing at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Garcia, who recently resigned his DP World Tour membership, said that Donald told him that he had "no chance" of making Europe's Ryder Cup team in Rome.

Garcia further stated that Donald's statement about his absence from the Ryder Cup made his decision to leave the DP World Tour "a little bit easier."

"It was sad because I felt like, not only because of my history but the way I've been playing, that I probably could have a chance," Garcia said at a media interaction ahead of the LIV Golf Washington D.C.

Sergio Garcia is among a number of high-profile players to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The Spaniard, who is Europe's most prolific Ryder Cup points scorer of all time, is now ineligible to compete against Team USA from September 29 to October 1.

Sergio Garcia had qualified for every major since 1999

Sergio Garcia's incredible streak of qualifying for every major since 1999 came to an end last week when he failed to qualify for the PGA Championship.

For more than two decades, the Spanish golfer has demonstrated his consistent performance and competitive skill by winning a berth in the field of every major championship.

"I'm not stupid, I know at some point I would start playing less and less majors." Garcia said.

This recent loss, however, is a considerable divergence from his long-standing record, underscoring the challenges and unpredictability that golf brings even to seasoned pros like Sergio Garcia.

Despite this momentary setback, Sergio Garcia's historic career and evident talent keep him a significant role in golf.

2023 Ryder Cup - Venue, Schedule and Other Details

The 44th Ryder Cup will be held at the magnificent Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, located just outside the historic city of Rome, Italy, from September 25 to October 1, 2023.

This year's Ryder Cup is significant since it represents Italy's first time hosting the coveted event. The Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, famous for hosting the Italian Open, will provide a breathtaking setting for the exciting action.

Costantino Rocca and the Molinari brothers, Francesco and Eduardo, are two renowned Italian golfers who have represented Europe with distinction. As the Ryder Cup returns for another spectacular chapter, golf fans from all over the world anticipate the action and drama that this legendary competition is known for.

