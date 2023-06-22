The US Senate Permanent Subcommittee invited the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to testify on their planned agreement at the July 11 hearing.

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger has been investigated by the US Department of Justice as the rival series agreed to dismiss the lawsuits filed after forming an alliance. Amidst this, Senators requested the officials to testify about the agreement.

"The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has invited PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, PIF Governor Yasir al-Rumayyan, and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to testify at a July 11 hearing on the planned agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian PIF."

"The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has invited PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, PIF Governor Yasir al-Rumayyan, and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to testify at a July 11 hearing on the planned agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian PIF."

"Jay Monahan, Greg Norman and Yasir Al-Rumayyan invited to testify on July 11th at a hearing pertaining to the Senate’s Investigation on the agreement between the PGA TOUR & PIF."

"Jay Monahan, Greg Norman and Yasir Al-Rumayyan invited to testify on July 11th at a hearing pertaining to the Senate's Investigation on the agreement between the PGA TOUR & PIF."

"Not sure what Greg can add since he was not privy to agreement."

"Not sure what Greg can add since he was not privy to agreement."

"Norman wasn’t even apart of the negotiations."

It is important to note that the agreement was signed between the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Norman was reportedly unaware of the agreement. He only came to know about it once it was made public.

"Yasir isn't showing up to testify in front of the Senate."

"Yasir isn't showing up to testify in front of the Senate."

"Hopefully Jay is recovered from his 'medical (bonesaw) situation' by then."

"Jay M. is having a heart implant to see what it's like to have one. He can't make it."

"Jay M. is having a heart implant to see what it's like to have one. He can't make it."

"I think a hearing is possible within weeks" - Senator Richard Blumenthal opens up about congressional hearing on PGA Tour-PIF deal

Recently, Senator Richard Blumenthal opened up about the hearing between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in an interview with CBS's Face The Nation.

"I think a hearing is possible within weeks. The American people deserve a clear look at the facts here. Again, not prejudging what the conclusions will be. But, what the Saudis are doing here is not taking control of a single team or hiring one player. They are, in effect, taking charge of the entire sport and it’s not just a Saudi individual. It is the regime," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

"There’s a real risk to American interests in the Saudis taking over this American institution. We want to get to the bottom of it."

The PGA Tour-PIF deal came under scrutiny since it was announced and received criticism from fans and golfers alike.

