“Not an easy decision” – Cam Smith reflects on picking 2 teammates to play in the first-ever LIV Golf team playoff

Cam Smith guided his team Ripper GC to a nail-biting win at LIV Golf Adelaide last week. After three rounds of intense golf, Ripper GC was tied with Stinger GC, which forced fans to see the first-ever LIV Golf team playoff. For the playoffs, Stinger GC was represented by Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester.

Ripper GC, on the other hand, was represented by Cam Smith and Marc Leishman. After winning the competition, Smith spoke about picking his team for the playoff. In a post-match press conference, Smith confessed that selecting two players for the playoff was not an easy decision.

Smith said:

"Yeah it wasn't easy. Not an easy decision. I just made bogey on 18 and we kind of all talked about. We had a good chat. Obviously, Leish and Herby shot a really good score today, so they were kind of on fire. I mean in the end it was the right decision. Do I think it would have mattered? Probably not. I think anyone of these guys could have stepped up there and got the job done."

Expand Tweet

Smith's decision indeed paid him dividends as the all-Australian team was able to win the competition in front of their fans. It will be worth observing if they are able to keep up their form when they visit Singapore later next month.

Cam Smith says 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide is the best tournament he has played

The fact that Ripper GC, an all-Australian team, won the team event at LIV Golf Adelaide, makes the occasion extremely special. However, what is even more special is that star attraction Cam Smith was able to deliver quite the performance in front of his home fans.

Since the tournament began in Adelaide, videos and images showed that Smith was indeed the star attraction at this event. After winning the trophy, the Australian golfer spoke about how it felt to play in this tournament. He said:

"This is unreal," Cameron Smith told LIV Golf News Service after winning the team trophy. "It’s a dream come true for us."

He further added:

"This week has far exceeded my vision for what was ahead," he added. "I think I always knew internally that Australia would really embrace LIV with the culture, with the music, with the entertainment, everything that goes on around it."

Smith concluded by saying:

"I always felt like this was the place where it was going to make it big, and how it's been the last couple of years has been just insane. Last year I said, I'm biased, this is the best tournament I've ever played. I think this year it's done it again."

Like Cam Smith, the Aussie fans present at The Grange Golf Club were also happy to see their hero lead his team to victory. After this win, there will surely be more expectations from Smith and Ripper GC.