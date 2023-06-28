“Not a lot of new information has been given” - Tony Finau comments on the PGA Tour- PIF deal ahead of Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

As debate rages over the PGA Tour-PIF deal, Tony Finau has now commented on the same. The golfer, who arrived in Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 this week, said that the officials have still ‘not given a lot of new information’ on the alliance. The golfer was speaking in his press conference when he made the comment.

Opening up about the proposed PGA Tour-PIF deal, Finau said that he attended the players' meeting held last week. However, the meeting wasn’t of much use and the players are still in the dark about the development. He said that the players will continue to move forward with the Tour’s decision and ‘see where it takes them.’

Speaking to media at Detroit ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023, Tony Finau said:

“As a Tour member as a whole, we had a meeting last week. That's not a secret that we had a meeting at the Travelers. Any questions that we had were answered there, but not a lot of new information has been given to us as a whole. So, we'll just continue to move down this path with the Tour and see where it takes us.”

PGA Tour players 'don’t know anything' about the PGA Tour-PIF agreement

With the comments, Tony Finau joined a series of PGA Tour golfers who have complained about being in the dark about the deal. A week earlier, Masters champion Jon Rahm had come out to slam the officials for the same. The golfer, like Finau, said that the players “don’t know anything” about the details of the controversial merger agreement have been kept a secret.

Speaking ahead of last week’s PGA Tour players meeting, Rahm said, as quoted by ESPN:

"I understand why they had to keep it so secret. I didn't really talk about (the merger) much last week, and I guess I might know more in a few hours once we're done with the player meeting tonight. I don't think we're going to get a lot of answers, but I'm going to at least get an idea of where the membership head is at. That's all I can say. We don't know anything. I don't know if the people in charge know much more than we do."

It is pertinent to note that Finau’s comment came just hours after the ‘framework agreement’ of the PGA-PIF alliance leaked online. Despite the document leaking, players and fans are still questioning the officials to explain the ongoing merger and its future move.

