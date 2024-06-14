“Not the next Tiger”: Fans rip Scottie Scheffler apart as world #1 likely to miss the cut for the 2024 US Open

Scottie Scheffler finished the second round of the 2024 US Open with a score of four over par for the day. However, a total of five over for the two days places the 2024 Memorial Tournament winner tied for 79th place.

With only the top 60 players, including ties, making the cut, Scheffler does not seem to be playing through the weekend. The world No. 1 was considered the favorite to win the 2024 US Open and expected to earn his sixth PGA Tour title of the season.

With Scheffler posting an incredible season so far, he was being compared to Tiger Woods by some, a testament to his commendable skills. However, things have changed now, as one X user @RussNormandin wrote on the platform:

"So not the next Tiger... "

The second round of the 2024 US Open saw Scottie Scheffler card in a four over par 74 score. The day saw the first instance in the PGA Tour star's career that he has carded without any birdies. Reacting to the stat, an X user said:

"When was the last time Scottie played a round and did not make a birdie?!"

Scheffler showed up for today's round with a clean face. One X user, @kimberMarie___ thinks that the American golfer might miss a cut for the first time in 672 days due to the lack of facial hair.

"Because he shaved the beard! "

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2024 US Open.

"Will Scottie ever win a major besides the Masters? You’ve got to wonder lol, another rough day here at Pinehurst, " said an X user.

"Don't ever tell me again that he is the next Tiger, " said a fan via X.

"Because he doesn’t have a beard!!! I told my husband that yesterday morning, look at the majority of his wins. One thing - a beard. But, in all seriousness, this is hard to watch for him. Hoping that [ cut ] line shifts for him," one fan hoped.

Scottie Scheffler's 2024 US Open performance

For the first time in his career, Scottie Scheffler carded in a birdie-free scorecard for the second round of the 2024 US Open. With the Pinehurst No. 2 course playing incredibly tricky, Scheffler carded in a four over par 74 for the day, following his opening round score of one over par 71.

Although Scheffler's scorecard was made up of 15 pars, he also recorded a devastating double bogey on the par five fifth hole. This was the result of his second shot finding the sandy waste area to the left of the green. He went on to bogey the 15th and 17th hole.

With the 156-player field's average driving distance at 290.4 yards, Scottie Scheffler averages 318.8 yards. Having hit 11 out of 14 fairways today, he has a driving accuracy of 79 percent.

The 2024 Memorial Tournament winner hit 12 out of 18 greens with his approach shot, to give him a greens in reguation percentage of 67. With the field averaging 1.8 putts per green in regulation hit, Scottie Scheffler averages 2 putts.

