“Not one person has a bad thing to say about Lucas Glover”: Rory McIlroy praises 2009 US Major Open champion after resurgence in form 

In the midst of the riveting action of the Wyndham Championship, one golfer's resurgence has been capturing the hearts and attention of fans and fellow players alike. Lucas Glover, a seasoned veteran with over two decades of experience in the field, has staged a remarkable comeback, and his inspiring journey has garnered high praise from none other than Rory McIlroy, the current frontrunner of the BMW Championship.

As the golfing community witnesses Glover's journey back to the top, Rory McIlroy's words stand as a testament to the golfer's character and the collective respect he commands. McIlroy further emphasized the extent of this sentiment by affirming that, within the realm of professional golf, no one would utter a negative word about Lucas Glover.

“It’s great to see. He’s a great guy,” “You’re not going to find one person out on Tour that has a bad thing to say about Lucas. I think everyone has been happy to see him play so well.” added McIlroy. (Via Golfweek)

Glover's recent successes have marked a triumph over adversity. Over the course of almost a decade, he grappled with the yips while putting, a challenge that left him struggling even with short putts.

Acknowledgment of Lucas Glover's Resilience and Triumph

However, his unwavering determination and refusal to succumb to obstacles led him to make a pivotal change by adopting a long putter with a split-handed grip. This adjustment has proven to be a game-changer, propelling him to victory in the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The significance of Lucas Glover's accomplishments is not lost on the golfing community. His perseverance and resilience are testaments to the spirit of the game and the human capacity to overcome obstacles.

Rory Mcllroy captured the collective sentiment by saying, "Yeah, it's been unbelievable."

During a press conference at the ongoing BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy offered his perspective on Glover's recent accolades. This phrase encapsulates the awe and admiration that Glover's journey has evoked among his peers.

Intriguingly, Rory McIlroy shared an insight he stumbled upon Data Golf's rankings positioned Glover as the ninth-best ball striker in the ShotLink era, a period spanning since 2004. McIlroy's words reflect the unanimous acclaim that Glover's resurgence has garnered, with players recognizing his achievements as a testament to his dedication and skill.

In conclusion, Lucas Glover's remarkable journey from battling the yips to securing consecutive PGA Tour titles has not only left fans astounded but has also earned him the unwavering respect of his peers. McIlroy's acknowledgment of Glover's achievements underlines the incredible impact of determination and resilience in the world of golf.