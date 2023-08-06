“Obviously based on a true story” – When a Tiger Woods commercial left fans in awe as it showed the ace golfer walking on water

Fifteen-time Major champion Tiger Woods is probably one of the most legendary golfers of all time. His golf swing is the most famous in the world, but do you know he once walked on water?

Well, yes, it sounds crazy. But he did walk on water, in a commercial ad video, that is.

A few years ago, back in 2008, Woods shot a commercial with EA Sports to address a glitch in the Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 game that supposedly had him walking on water.

In 2021, a Twitter user named robmillertime shared a video of the commercial ad which saw Tiger Woods hitting a shot standing on water.

Watch the clip here:

Fans were in awe to watch the 82-time PGA Tour title winner perform this Biblical feat and then hit a shot. A fan wrote:

Jim @Seventy2MX @robmillertime This may be the greatest video ever

To which, the guy who posted the video replied:

robmillertime @robmillertime @Seventy2MX Obviously based on a true story

Another fan questioned if Woods tested the hazard with his club when he dipped it into the water.

Mike Armstrong @mdarmstrong @robmillertime @montypro Did he test to hazard with his club before playing the shot? Doh!

A guy commented that he was present during the shoot of the commercial. He claimed that Tiger Woods had an injured leg and the video was shot at the Old Grand Cypress Golf Course, Orlando.

Craig Evans @TheCraigEvans @robmillertime I was at this shoot brother. It was two days after he beat Rocco in the playoff and he still had a busted leg when we shot this. This was at the old Grand Cypress golf course in Orlando.

Another fan called Woods 'awesome' and wrote that he was looking forward to seeing him compete again.

Theresa Hutchinson @teeagorm @robmillertime You are so awesome. Looking forward to watching you compete again. I am so excited for you.

Here are some more top comments from fans:

Chris Blevins @reeltherapytx 🏼 THAT IS FREAKING AWESOME!!! Miss you Tiger, can’t wait for you to get back in the action, GOLF NEEDS YOU!!! @robmillertime🏼 THAT IS FREAKING AWESOME!!! Miss you Tiger, can’t wait for you to get back in the action, GOLF NEEDS YOU!!!

Why is Tiger Woods not competing in 2023? Checking on the legendary golfer's health status

The 47-year-old American professional golfer is out of action since April 2023, when he withdrew from the Masters Tournament after playing two rounds. The reason was 'reaggravating plantar fasciitis', which had been constantly troubling him since he met with a car accident back in 2021.

Tiger Woods informed his fans about his withdrawal on Twitter:

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!

After 10-12 days, he updated his fans that he underwent a 'subtalar fusion procedure' to address his prolonged 'post-traumatic arthritis'. He revealed that the surgery was a successful one and thanked all the fans for their support.

However, there had been no updates on when the 15-time Major champion is returning to competitive golf. Although, in August, the PGA Tour announced Tiger Woods as one of the six Player Directors in their policy board.

In a statement released by the PGA Tour on their official website, Woods thanked everyone for the opportunity and stated that he is looking forward to the new role.

"I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR. This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors, and players.

"The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes."

As of now, Tiger Woods would probably be seen sometime in January 2024 during the launch of his new tech-based indoor golf league, called the TGL. It's a league that he and Rory McIlroy co-founded in association with PGA Tour.