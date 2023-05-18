PGA Championship 2023 Thursday tee times explored

The PGA Championship 2023 is set to tee off on Thursday, May 18, at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The 105th edition of the major will kickstart at 7 am with Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, and Steven Alker teeing up on the first tee.

The PGA Championship, the second men’s major championship of the season, features some of the biggest names in golf on its field. Players including the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and defending champion Justin Thomas, among others, will follow the opening tee.

PGA Championship 2023 Thursday tee times

The groupings for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship 2023 were announced earlier in the week. On Thursday, the players begin their quest for the major title at Oak Hill at 7 am. With the PGA Championship field featuring both PGA Tour and LIV Golf players, the stakes are as high as it gets for the players.

1st tee

7 am - Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker

7:11 am - Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen

7:22 am - Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark

7:33 am - Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox, K.H. Lee

7:44 am - Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler

7:55 am - Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

8:06 am - Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann

8:17 am - Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington

8:28 am - Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

8:39 am - Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth

8:50 am - Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele

9:01 am - Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus

9:12 am - Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester

12:30 pm - Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis

12:41 pm - Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

12:52 pm - Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim

1:03 pm - Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor

1:14 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie

1:25 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

1:36 pm - Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

1:47 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

1:58 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

2:09 pm - Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira

2:20 pm - Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

2:31 pm - Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari

2:42 pm - Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor

10th tee

7:05 am - Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa

7:16 am - Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thriston Lawrence

7:27 am - Min Woo Lee, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo

7:38 am - Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard

7:49 am - Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley

8:00 am - Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

8:11 am - Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

8:22 am - Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

8:33 am - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

8:44 am - Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannik Paul

8:55 am - Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy

9:06 am - Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

9:17 am - Jesse Droemer, Matt NeSmith, Rikuya Hoshino

12:25 pm - Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu

12:36 pm - Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:47 pm - Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang, Danny Willett

12:58 pm - Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert Macintyre

1:09 pm - Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal

1:20 pm - Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin

1:31 pm - Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer

1:42 pm - Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk. Seamus Power

1:53 pm - Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri

2:04 pm - Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith

2:15 pm - Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi

2:26 pm - Thomas Detry, J.J. Killeen, Matt Wallace

2:37 pm - Nick Hardy, Greg Koch, Eric Cole

Friday tee times for the PGA Championship 2023 will be updated after Day 1.

