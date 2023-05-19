PGA Championship 2023 weather forecast: Will there be a frost delay on Day 2?

The first round of the 2023 PGA Championship was postponed due to inclement weather, and fears remained over the weekend.

According to the weather forecast, the match will most likely not be interrupted on the second day of the event. On Friday, May 19, the forecast calls for bright skies and high temperatures.

The first round of the PGA Championship was delayed by one hour and 55 minutes due to frost on the course on Thursday morning (May 18). The game finally began at 8:50 a.m., but it was delayed again due to darkness.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms The first round of the 2023 PGA Championship was suspended due to darkness at 8:30 p.m. ET, with 30 players yet to complete their round.



The first round will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday.



The second round will begin as scheduled at 7 a.m. The first round of the 2023 PGA Championship was suspended due to darkness at 8:30 p.m. ET, with 30 players yet to complete their round.The first round will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday.The second round will begin as scheduled at 7 a.m.

The first round will be played on Friday morning, followed by the second round under sunny skies. The temperature is forecast to reach 78 degrees Fahrenheit, with a 13 percent probability of precipitation. Precipitation is possible under the night skies, with a chance of roughly 35 percent.

However, rain is expected to pour heavily in Oak Rochester on Saturday, May 20. According to forecasts, there is a 40-50 percent probability of rain on Saturday, with a high temperature in the 60s.

Friday will be the hottest day at Oak Hills, with the highest temperature. Thankfully, there isn't much chance of Monday finishing. The tournament will probably wrap up at the scheduled time.

2023 PGA Championship: Weather Report

Friday, May 19

Cloud: Sunny Skies/high-temperature

Temperature: 78-79°F

Wind: 14 to 16 mph

Rainfall: chances of rain during the night

Saturday, May 20

Cloud: Cloudy

Temperature: High temperature reaches the 60s with a chance to be in around the 50s

Wind: 10-15 mph

Rainfall: 40-50% chance of rainfall, There is a high chance of precipitation around 8 am with possible thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Sunday, May 21

Cloud: Sunny

Temperature: High in the low 70s

Rainfall: 20℅ chance of precipitation

Wind: 10-20 mph

When will the PGA Championship resume on Friday?

The PGA Championship will resume on Friday, May 19 at 7:00 a.m. at the Oak Hill Golf Course in Rochester, New York. The event will begin with the first round, followed by the second round.

Sam Ryder, along with group members Gabe Reynolds and Brandon Wu, will begin the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday morning on the first tee hole, while Matt Cahill, Talor Montgomery, and Cam Davis will start the play on the tenth hole.

Despite the fact that the 2023 PGA Championship was hampered by frost, fans watched several incredible moments.

Eric Cole jumped to the top of the standings with a five-point deficit. Although he is yet to play the last four holes of the opening round, the American golfer still maintained a one-stroke lead in the tournament.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms PGA TOUR Rookie Eric Cole, who lost in a playoff at the 2023 Honda Classic, is making his second major start (2021 U.S. Open/MC) and first at the PGA Championship. PGA TOUR Rookie Eric Cole, who lost in a playoff at the 2023 Honda Classic, is making his second major start (2021 U.S. Open/MC) and first at the PGA Championship.

The LIV golfers again made the headlines at the second major of the year. Bryson DeChambeau settled in second position with a score of -4. The 2023 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler settled at third position with a score of under 3 alongside Corey Conners and Dustin Johnson.

Rory McIlroy struggled with his game in the opening round and finished with a score of 71 in the 27th position.

Poll : 0 votes