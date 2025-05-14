PGA Championship 2025 expert picks: 5 names who could make noise at Quail Hollow

The PGA Championship 2025 is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 15, to Sunday, May 18, at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second major of the season will feature a 156-player field competing over the next four days for the Wanamaker Trophy.

As per the oddsmakers, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are once again the tournament favorites. However, in this article, we will look at five expert picks who could impress at the PGA Championship 2025.

PGA Championship 2025 expert picks explored

1) Tyrrell Hatton

PGA: Masters Tournament - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Tyrrell Hatton is making his 11th start at the PGA Championship and his 35th consecutive start in a major overall. He has a decent record here, with just two missed cuts and a couple of top-10 finishes.

Speaking of recent form, the English star has recorded two top-6 finishes in his first seven LIV Golf starts.

2) Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im at the Truist Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Sungjae Im has been in good form recently and has racked up four top-25 finishes, including a T5 at the Masters Tournament.

Speaking of course experience, he has posted a T8 (2023) and a T4 (2024) in his last two starts at Quail Hollow.

3) Corey Conners

Corey Conners hits his second shot on eight during the first round of the RBC Heritage (Image Source: Imagn)

Corey Conners has been in incredible form this season and has already notched five top-10 finishes. He also tied for eighth at the Masters Tournament last month.

As for his past results at Quail Hollow, the 33-year-old Canadian has recorded three straight top-25 finishes since 2022.

4) Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood (Image Source: Imagn)

Tommy Fleetwood is another name that can do well this week at Quail Hollow. He has top 15s in all three starts since 2022. He also tied for fifth at the PGA Championship 2022.

Speaking of the recent form, Fleetwood is coming into this week after a T4 finish at the Truist Championship

5) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)

Patrick Cantlay is one unlucky player when it comes to the majors has a decent record at the PGA Championship. He has missed just one cut in eight starts but has converted only two of those into top-10 finishes.

Speaking of the recent form, Cantlay tied for fourth at the Truist Championship to post his best result of the season and is 10-for-10 for made cuts. It will be interesting to see if he is able to end his two-year-long title drought this week.

