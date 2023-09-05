PGA Rollback rule explained - Everything you need to know

The USGA and R&A had recently proposed a new PGA Tour Rollback rule. In an effort to balance the game, these two bodies introduced proposed rollback changes to prevent the balls from flying as far.

The proposed rollback rule was met with backlash, and commissioner Jay Monahan ultimately decided against it in a memo:

"Although there has been some level of support for limiting future increases, there is widespread and significant belief the proposed modified local rule is not warranted and is not in the best interest of the game."

He continued:

"Following a discussion on the topic at a recent PAC meeting, we have notified the USGA and R&A that while the PGA Tour is committed to collaborating with them — and all industry partners — to arrive at a solution, that will best serve our players, our fans, and the game at all levels, we are not able to support the MLR as proposed."

This new rule would have changed the distance a ball could fly at its maximum. It was supposed to shave off about 15 yards in an attempt to balance the driving aspect of the game and increase parity in competition.

Lots of golfers didn't think this was a good idea. There is no current rollback on the golf balls, which keeps certain PGA Tour players with their strengths. For example, not many can drive further than some of the longest drivers. This would have taken away one of their strengths.

What golfers said about the PGA Tour Rollback rule

Jay Monahan is currently in hot water for his role in the LIV Golf merger with the PGA Tour. The Tour's golfers are not very pleased with what transpired, and he would almost certainly be in worse shape had they supported the MLR.

Jay Monahan kept the PGA Tour out of the new rule

Rory McIlroy said it would widen the gap in play between major championships who are adopting it and the regular Tour play:

"The major championships are already such a big deal in the game of golf, and if the major championships somehow adopt this ball change, and the PGA Tour doesn’t, I think it widens that gap between PGA Tour golf and major championship golf."

Justin Thomas, on the other hand, is not in support:

"You’re trying to create a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist. To me, it’s so bad for the game of golf, for an opportunity—I mean, some of the great things to me is the fact that you can play the exact same golf ball that I play. I mean, that’s cool. For an everyday amateur golfer, it’s very unique that we are able to play the exact same equipment."

He also said that he doesn't believe that the USGA always seeks the betterment of the game of golf, even if they say they do. Keegan Bradley echoed the sentiment:

“It’s too extreme. It creates a huge void between players. One of the coolest things about golf is you can come out and play with a PGA Tour player with a 30 handicap and we’re playing the same sport. I can’t go play football with Tom Brady with pads on Sunday. I’ll get killed.”

There is certainly some division over these potential changes within the PGA Tour.