When Web Simpson offered Rory McIlroy to return to the PGA Tour Board, fans were hopeful of seeing the Northern Irishman make a comeback. McIlroy's return to the Board was supposed to facilitate talks for a potential merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf among other things.

However, McIlroy recently decided against returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board. This decision has surprised fans and many people from the world of golf have reacted to the same. One such person who commented on the issue is PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Golf Channel & NBC anchor/reporter Todd Lewis shared images of the remarks by Jay. The Commissioner wrote:

"Today's news is no way a commentary on Rory's important perspective and influence. It's simply a matter of adherence to our governance process by which a TOUR player becomes a Board member. "

He further wrote:

"Webb remaining in his position as a member of the Policy Board and PGA Tour Enterprises Board through the end of his term provides the continuity needed at this important time. We are making progress in our negotiations with PIF and are working as a collective - the Player Directors, our boards, and TOUR management - to remain open-minded to all avenues that advance the TOUR in the best interest of our players, our partners, and most importantly our fans."

Expand Tweet

Golf legend was reportedly against Rory McIlroy's inclusion on the PGA Tour Policy Board

When the news of Rory McIlroy possibly returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board became viral, several fans and golfers were left excited. They believed McIlroy's move would be in the right direction for the future of golf and even for the merger between PGA and LIV Golf.

However, there were also a select few who were against the Northern Irishman returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board. As per reports, Tiger Woods was one of the key figures who was against McIlroy's return. The report also stated that apart from Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth were also against McIlroy's return.

While Cantlay and Spieth being against Rory McIlroy can be understood given they did not share the best of relations with the latter, it's hard to understand why Woods would not want McIlroy to return. After all, the duo has always said that they are great friends and that they talk regularly.

Expand Tweet

Hence, it's surprising to see Woods say no to Rory McIlroy's return. Regardless of the reason, McIlroy not returning to the board is final now. This means that fans will only continue seeing him as a golfer.