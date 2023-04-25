PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada announce merger in a structural change

The PGA Tour has announced a major change in its development system, merging PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica into a new tour called PGA Tour Americas.

The new tour will feature 16 events in the United States, Canada, and six other Latin American countries, starting in February 2024. The aim of the new tour is to provide more opportunities for players to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour and ultimately the PGA Tour.

The new tour will have two seasons: the Latinoamerica Swing and the North America Swing. Latinoamerica Swing will run from February to May, followed by a mid-season Qualifying School and the introduction of graduates from the University course. North America Swing will run from June to September, with events in Canada and the United States.

PGA Tour Americas: Looking for new players' development

The top 10 finishers on the new Tours' points list at the end of the season will earn promotions to the Korn Ferry Tour. Additionally, the top 10 finishers on the PGA Tour Americas points list, the top two finishers from the Latinoamerica Swing, and the top three finishers from the North America Swing will earn exemptions to the final stage of the Q-School.

Finishers 11 to 25 of the Americas circuit ranking, finishers four to 10 from the North America Swing, and finishers three to 10 from the Latinoamerica Swing will receive wild cards for Stage Two of the PGA Tour Q-School.

The rest of the Americas Tour players will earn exemptions to Stage One of the PGA Tour Q-School.

“PGA TOUR Americas will be an extremely competitive tour aimed at identifying, developing, and transitioning top-performing players to the next level as they ascend through the ranks and strive to reach the highest level of professional golf, the PGA TOUR,” Korn Ferry Tour president Alex Baldwin said.

Baldwin also oversees the PGA Tour Pathways, which includes the Korn Ferry Tour, the new Americas circuit, Q-School Tour, and the University Tour.

Joel Dahmen at the 2014 RBC Canadian Open

Good times for young players

The new tour will replace the existing Canadian and Latin American Tours, which have been operating since 2013 and 2012, respectively. Many players have competed on both tours in different parts of the year, having not only a good golfing experience but also an enjoyable time.

"It definitely prepared me, golf wise, but it was also some of the most fun I've had in my life(…) I’m kind of jealous they get to travel the world at a fun, young age. It’s going to be a ton of fun,” Joel Dahmen said.

Dahmen played the Canadian Tour from 2010 to 2014. In 2014, he was named Player of the Season after winning two tournaments and finishing runner-up in one, third place in four and only two missed cuts in 12 competitions.

After 2014, he joined the PGA Tour. There, he won the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and achieved two runner-up finishes, 20 Top 10s, and 114 cuts made in 165 tournaments played.

The Americas Tour Opening Season schedule, which will run from February to September 2024, will be announced next September.

