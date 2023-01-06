“LIV Golf could use him” – PGA Tour’s welcome back post for Will Zalatoris starts debate on shorts

US golfer Will Zalatoris recently found himself in the middle of a debate on social media about whether PGA Tour golfers should be allowed to wear shorts.

Recently, the PGA Tour posted a video of Zalatoris from a practice round welcoming him back into action after "137 days." Will Zalatoris had been out of action due to a back injury.

The caption read:

"Back in action after 137 days @WillZalatoris"

He returned to the course at the ongoing Sentry Tournament of Champions held at the Kapalua Plantation Golf course in Maui, Hawaii. However, his welcome video welcomed a rather interesting debate about shorts.

In an almost archaic tradition, the PGA Tour bans male golfers from wearing shorts in tournaments. Although players do sometimes don them in practice or Pro-Am rounds, this clothing is banned from tournaments despite the fact that golfers face swampy heat at most of the summer venues.

Female golfers have been wearing shorts frequently for decades. Even caddies to male players were allowed to use shorts since 1999. But for some reason, male golfers on the PGA Tour have not been given those privileges.

The topic came under much discussion in 2022 when the controversial LIV Golf series, also a bitter rival to the PGA Tour, announced that it was allowing its players to wear shorts in tournaments.

Phil Mickelson, who defected to the Saudi-backed league, sported shorts at a LIV Golf event. He spoke about it, saying that shorts are more comfortable.

"I think this is a long time coming in the game of golf. I think it just takes a disruptor like LIV to get things done. I have a lot of friends on tour and I hope for their sake the tour follows. It feels good. It's more comfortable."

Will Zalatoris' video attracts debate on shorts

The debate around shorts seemed to have reignited after the PGA Tour posted a video of Will Zalatoris wearing them during a practice round for the Tournament of Champions.

While some fans defended the golfers' rights to wear shorts, others preferred to stick to the old pants-only rule.

One user hinted at LIV Golf allowing shorts, saying Zalatoris looked good in them.

"Looks good in shorts! LIV Golf could use him"

Another user demanded that Will Zalatoris go back to wearing pants since he doesn't spend time at the pool after golf practice.

"Let’s go back to pants please. Will, for example, does not spend time at the pool after practice lol"

In response to the above comment, one user said that shorts have no relation with performance whatsoever.

"Pants does not effect the skill of the players but their clubs do. Just because it doesn’t effect their skill doesn’t mean it’s not something that should be enforced. It’s called keep it classy, as golf has always been. MLB and NHL I know are two sports that don’t care about keeping it classy, and plus they’re always looking for new fans so have at it! Enjoy! An MLB player could not care less about 'class.'"

Other users supported the decision to allow shorts.

"Let. them. wear. shorts. in. tournaments."

Another fan simply wondered how wearing shorts was unprofessional.

"How are shorts 'unprofessional?'"

