"Phil are you scared?" - When John Daly confronted Phil Mickelson about not inviting him to play

In December 2021, John Daly appeared on the Full Send podcast and confronted Phil Mickelson about not inviting him to play The Match. Mickelson was the joint-owner of the venture, The Match, with Tiger Woods.

Ad

Phil Mickelson and John Daly are two of the biggest entertainers in pro golf. They are probably the most open and unfiltered golfers and do not shy away from calling a spade a spade.

On the Full Send podcast, the host asked Daly about The Match where Mickelson was involved and if he had invited him to play or be involved in any manner. Daly replied,

"He's never invited me. Phil, are you scared?"

Ad

Trending

However, Daly immediately rubbed off this statement and said Mickelson wasn't scared of me.

"No, I don't think he is scared of me."

Ad

The two golfers recently joined hands for a fun YouTube golf match. Daly and his son John Daly II took on Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat in an 18-hole match play.

Unfortunately, the Dalys lost the match as Mickelson and Horvat triumphed on the 15th hole after being four up and concluded the match with a score of 4&3.

Even though both golfers started their pro golf careers approximately at the same time, Mickelson is four years younger and is still playing regularly on LIV Golf.

Ad

However, Daly is in the twilight stages of his career and doesn't have a PGA Tour card. He currently competes on the PGA Tour Champions, which is the Senior Tour.

John Daly said he had more surgeries than Tiger Woods

John Daly with his son at the 2024 PNC Championship - Source: Imagn

John Daly has battled injuries and health issues throughout his career and said they are just adding up, especially over the last five years. He once compared his injury issues with the legendary Tiger Woods.

Ad

During the pre-round press conference of the 2022 PNC Championship, a journalist questioned Daly about Tiger's struggles with various injuries. Daly said (via ASAP Sports),

"I can't imagine how much pain he's in, but I know mine is -- I had it done three years ago, and it's no fun when you can't walk and can't turn and be able to get out and practice enough and complete, which I can't do right now really."

Ad

"Like I said, I just pray -- I pray for Tiger. I hope his leg holds up and gets fixed because we need him on the Tour. For me, I've had probably more surgeries probably than Tiger. They just keep adding up over the last five years. But I get this metal put in this knee, hell, I got more metal than the Bionic Man does."

The 58-year-old golfer last played at the 2024 PNC Championship along with his son, John Daly II, and finished tied for T8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback