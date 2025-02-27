“Playing with a chip on his shoulder”: Amanda Balinois makes honest opinion on Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy

The news of Keegan Bradley captaining Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup took the golf world by storm. In Netflix's latest season of Full Swing, Amanda Balionis shared her views on the American golfer's new role.

As Bradley prepares to lead Team USA to a victory on home soil in New York, many fans have questioned his qualifications and his capability to captain world-class golfers. Amanda Balionis stated that the PGA Tour star faces a lot of extra pressure from social media to perform up to their expectations.

Here's a look at what Amanda Balionis had to say about Keegan Bradley's captaincy (via Netflix's Full Swing):

"I think there's gonna be a lot of extra pressure for Keegan Bradley to prove that he deserves this captaincy spot. And he will tell you, he's been playing with a chip on his shoulder since the day he got out on the PGA tour. And now that Keegan has been honoured with this captaincy role, that chip is very much back on his shoulder, to prove that he's deserving of it."

Having previously played in two editions of the Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley's appointment came off unexpectedly, as a captain role is usually earned after serving as vice-captain, which he has never done. Despite facing criticism from fans, Keegan Bradley is determined to lead the team to victory and is grateful for the opportunity.

The 7-time PGA Tour winner said (via Netflix's Full Swing):

"It's an honour of a lifetime, one that I never knew that I would get the opportunity to do. I wanna show the team their Ryder Cup captain can still play and can still go out there and handle the pressure of one of these events."

With less than seven months to go for the 2025 Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley is still hopeful that he can serve his country as a captain and as a player of the team.

Keegan Bradley is hopeful to become a playing captain in the 2025 Ryder Cup

In a Ryder Cup press conference, Keegan Bradley revealed he wishes to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup. If he were to do so, he would become the first player in the history of the Ryder Cup and the President's Cup to accomplish the feat since Tiger Woods in 2019.

The 38-year-old said (via PGA Tour):

"I want to play on the team. I feel like I'm still in the prime of my career and can make this team. I want to make the team on points. Otherwise, I'm going to be the captain."

Keegan Bradley is currently ranked 15th on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). He has made 5 starts on the PGA Tour this year and recorded his best finish at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii, where he tied for 6th place.

