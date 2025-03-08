"Please don't", "Just wear normal sh*t": Fans less than enthusiastic about Jason Day's Masters outfit plan

Jason Day is starring in this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational field at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida. During a post-round interview, the Australian golfer revealed that his clothing sponsor, Malbon, has some "bold" outfits planned for him for the 2025 Masters.

Ad

Known for his unorthodox outfits on the golf course, Jason Day said that he is unsure if the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club will permit Malbon's apparel in April.

Here's a look at what Jason Day had to say about Malbon's plans for the 2025 Masters Tournament (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jason Day's outfit choices have been a hit or a miss in the golf community, with a majority of fans disliking the bold clothing. One fan took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to say that the PGA Tour sensation needs to respect the prestigious nature of the Masters by dressing appropriately.

The fan wrote (via X @francesco_nar):

"On behalf of the world golf community, please don’t…it’s the Masters!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another golf enthusiast took to the comments section of NUCLR Golf's post to request Jason Day to wear "normal" golf clothes. The X user commented:

"Just wear normal sh*t."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote:

"Why not dress like a professional golfer instead?," commented the golf enthusiast.

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Jason Day's teaser for his Masters outfits:

"If i was on tour i would hate to be known for what i wear rather than my game," said a fan.

"Can't golf anymore so has to wear ridiculous clothes to stay relevant," commented an X user.

Ad

"I remember the days when Jason Day was known for his great playing ability but now is known for his ugly outfits. Hope Malbon is paying this man a boatload of money for wearing those ugly shirts/pants," wrote a golf enthusiast.

Jason Day is in contention at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Despite posting a poor 4 over par 76 score on Thursday, he carded in a stellar 8 under par 64 round on Friday to tie for fifth place.

Ad

Jason Day's 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational - Rounds 1 and 2 Scorecards

Here's a look at Jason Day's scores over the past two days at the Bay Hill Course and Lodge for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (4 over par - 76)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 7

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

Ad

Round 2 (8 under par - 64)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback