Poll shows LIV Golf is gaining popularity despite low viewership

The controversial LIV Golf series has had a big year. What only seemed like an elusive dream a while ago materialised this year, as LIV Golf transformed into a huge league. Irrespective of the perceptions about the Saudi-backed league, it's ascent into the golf world has to be accepted.

Recently, Sports Business Journal conducted a poll among staff and executives from sports leagues, agencies, media outlets and sports marketing and advertising agencies. They were asked which was the biggest sports business story of 2022.

The LIV Golf series dominated the polls with a whopping 27% votes. It crushed 'The inlfuence of NIL on college sports' and 'The rising impact of streaming platforms', which received 19% and 12% votes respectively.

It's almost crazy to think how far LIV Golf has come from being considered a far fetched concept with no announced players, host sites, teams, TV deal and sponsors to becoming the biggest sports business story of the year. Although many of the elements didn't work out in LIV Golf's favor, its position as a legitimate sports league cannot be denied.

Why is LIV Golf so popular?

Golf supporters at the LIV Golf Invitational - London - Day One (Image via Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

There are many reasons why LIV Golf received such popularity across the board despite the intense scrutiny it faced. In fact, the backlash might have played a major role in the series grabbing headlines several times this year.

The series is known for splurging on its players, even offering them millions for signing amount. The massive investment by the Saudis, the controversial moral and geopolitical questions it raised, the number of world-class players defecting to the league from the PGA Tour, all made for a fascinating and layered story.

The civil war LIV Golf gave rise to made even casual golf watchers sit straight in their chairs and follow the developments. So much so that when asked by the Sports Business Journal to rate the 'hottest' properties in sports, voters awarded 9% to the PGA Tour and 8% to LIV Golf. However, the two tours were far behind NFL with 64%, Formula One with 38% and NBA with 37%.

With no TV deal, golf fans had to resort to YouTube or LIV Golf's website. Despite that, the viewership rates were largely in tens of thousands. However when asked if respondents watched LIV Golf, only 18% voted in the affirmative.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman pushed to spotlight

Greg Norman at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three (Image via Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Not only did LIV Golf manage to conclude its debut season amidst constant criticism, but it also pushed its CEO and Commisioner Greg Norman into the spotlight while increasing pressure on the PGA Tour's counterpart, Jay Manohanan.

When it came to the most intrguing sports personality, Norman took home 3% of the votes, which was one percentage point more than Manohanan. NASCAR chief Steve Phelps led the field with 13% votes.

However when it came to 'the most effectiver sports commissioner', Norman lost to NBA's Adam Silver (32%) and the NFL's Roger Goodell (17%). Manohanan received 5% votes.

Poll : 0 votes