When does the 2022 NASCAR Awards show go live? Timings, streaming details, and more

A month after the conclusion of all of NASCAR's three series', the sport arrives in Nashville this week for the annual awards presentation. The event will officially crown Team Penske’s Joey Logano as the 2022 Cup Champion and celebrate other achievements of the sport from the season.

The 2022 NASCAR awards ceremony not only honors the best driver of the season but also earns some additional recognition and titles for their performance from the season’s first race at the Daytona 500 to the season’s last race at the Championship race.

The event will take place at Nashville's Music City Center on Thursday, December 1st, at 6:00 pm ET and the Red Carpet will go live at 4:45 pm ET. This marks the fourth year that Nashville has hosted the NASCAR awards.

The show will stream on Peacock on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET, with country music star Erin Kinsey performing during the show. It will not be telecast on television this year. Instead, fans who want to enjoy the celebration will have to stream the event.

The 2022 Cup Champion Joey Logano now joins veteran Kyle Busch as the only active driver to win multiple championships. He will be honored along with Xfinity Series Champion Ty Gibbs and Camping World Truck Series Champion Zane Smith.

Other awards to be given include the Rookie of the Year award for each series and the Most Popular Driver. The latter will be selected through a fan vote which will be revealed on the highly anticipated evening of celebration.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is the four-time defending winner of the award in the Cup Series. If there is a driver who can beat the 2020 Cup Champion, however, then it must be Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain as he has earned a ton of fans this season.

Joey Logano dominated the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, dominated the Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. He led 187 of 312 laps to clinch his second Cup title by defeating Championship 4 of Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell, and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott. Chastain and Bell reached Championship 4 for the first time in their careers.

The 2022 Cup season saw 19 different winners in the debut of the Next Gen cars this season, including first-time winners such as Chastain, Daniel Suárez, Rookie driver Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Briscoe.

