NASCAR 2022: Joey Logano is your new Cup Series champion!

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Ford Mustang has clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship after a dominating win in the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. It marked his second Cup title in five years and ended his phenomenal 2022 season in style. The 32-year-old easily outlasted the other three title contenders: Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott.

Logano just needed to finish better than the championship drivers to win the title and he managed to do the same once the green flag flew on Sunday.

The Middletown, Connecticut native emerged victorious when he took the lead from race leader Chase Briscoe after a restart with 29 laps to go and held off his teammate Ryan Blaney on the closing laps to win the 2022 Championship Race at a one-mile-long track.

Logano left no doubt as to who this year’s champion is as he put up a dominating performance from the pole, winning Stage 1 and leading a race-high 187 of 312 laps to cement his second-ever NASCAR Cup Series title.

In an action-packed race at Phoenix Raceway, Logano crossed the finish line 0.301 seconds ahead of Blaney to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked Logano’s fourth victory of the season, his third at Phoenix Raceway, and the overall 31st Cup victory for the #22 driver. He also became the first active Ford driver to win multiple championships since NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson won the title in 1968 and 1969.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race saw 11 lead changes among 16 different drivers. The venue hosted its 35th annual season finale race and the new Next Gen cars for the second time this season. The one-mile-long track witnessed six caution flags.

“We worked so hard” - Joey Logano on becoming the NASCAR Cup Series champion of the 2022 season

Sunday’s win was amazing for Joey Logano and his #22 Team Penske as they became the champions for the second time in five years.

Speaking about winning the title, Logano said he and his team have worked hard in the last couple of weeks to achieve this feat. Logano said:

“We did it. We’re champions again—yes. Oh, my God, I’m so excited. Thank you to everybody, my team. You guys are amazing. Gave me a good race car, good pit stop there at the end, got us up in front. Boy, that was just intense there at the end. It’s all about championships. That’s what it’s all about, and we worked so hard the last couple weeks trying to put ourselves in position.”

Logano is the 17th Cup driver to win two or more championships. He also joined veteran Kyle Busch as only the second active driver to hold multiple titles in the Cup Series.

