Presidents Cup 2022 course map, leaderboard, coverage link, where to watch and more

The 2022 Presidents Cup began just a few days ago. On September 20, some of golf's finest gathered for one of the premier tournaments of the year. The event is being held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Several of golf's most accomplished athletes are competing, including Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and more. With just a few days left in the entire competition, here's how things look, what the course is like and more.

Presidents Cup 2022: A complete guide

Round 1 is already complete, with a few stellar matchups. All participants have put on an excellent show for fans. The United States has proven their mettle in the golf world once again.

Here is what the leaderboard looks like following the completion of that round:

Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffelle: 6, Adam Scott & Hideki Matsuyama: 5

Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas: 2, Sungjae Im & Corey Conners: 1

Cameron Young, Colin Morikawak: 2, Joohyung Kim & K.H. Lee: 1

Si Woo Kim & Cam Davis: 2UP, Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns

Tony Finau & Max Homa: 1UP, Taylor Pendrith & Mito Pereira

That leaves the United States with a 4-1 lead right now. Round 2, which is officially underway as of 11:35 am EST, has exciting matchups on tap:

11:35- Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas vs. Adam Scott & Cam Davis

11:50- Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns vs. Sungjae Im & Sebastian Munoz

12:05- Cameron Young & Kevin Kisner vs. Mito Pereira & Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:20- Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffelle vs. Hideki Matsuyama & Joohyung Kim

12:35- Billy Horschel & Max Homa vs. Corey Conners & Taylor Pendrith

This is the last of the scheduled Presidents Cup 2022 events. All times are in local EST time to Charlotte.

Jordan Spieth putting at the Presidents Cup

It will be the last opportunity for the International Team to get back into the competition for the time being. The United States were heavy favorites going into the Presidents Cup, though, so it will be a tall task.

The Presidents Cup 2022 officially runs until September 25, but events are only scheduled through today.

The event is being held at one of America's top golf outings. Quail Hollow Club has several exceptional holes. Here's what the course map looks like.

The course map for Quail Hollow Club (Image via Golf Weekly)

Here are the par totals for each hole:

Hole 1: 4

Hole 2: 4

Hole 3: 4

Hole 4: 3

Hole 5: 4

Hole 6: 3

Hole 7: 5

Hole 8: 4

Hole 9: 4

Hole 10: 5

Hole 11: 4

Hole 12: 4

Hole 13: 3

Hole 14: 4

Hole 15: 5

Hole 16: 4

Hole 17: 3

Hole 18: 4

Total: 71

The Golf Channel currently has all the Presidents Cup 2022 events. Here is a coverage link for the events. Alternatively, Fubo will have streaming options. It is a free streaming service for those who do not have the Golf Channel. Account registration may be required.

For more information, please visit the official Golf Channel website. Statistics, tee times and more can be found here.

