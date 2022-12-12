“Pretty much unwatchable” – Fans react to The Match being played under the lights

Capital One's highly anticipated The Match took place on Saturday. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy competed against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, where Thomas and Spieth bested their opponents. The seventh edition of Capital One's golf exhibition brought a lot of reactions. Some were excited while others were not happy with the scheduling of the match.

A user found it fun but wanted a longer game and less advertisements in between:

Agnes Scott @agathome @PGATOUR Oooohhhh, such fun...do it again...all four of you! Thanks for a great evening. I could use less commercials though and 18 holes of golf, just sayin' @PGATOUR Oooohhhh, such fun...do it again...all four of you! Thanks for a great evening. I could use less commercials though and 18 holes of golf, just sayin'

Another user was disappointed for similar reasons and called it a "wastage of his time."

A. Rochis @usernamewifi not a fun way to spend your Sat. night. I was looking forward to it to. I finally came to my senses and turned the channel.

But I wasted time. @PGATOUR Pretty upsetting…I was looking forward to it all day.. and it put me to sleep in my chair within about 3-4 holes. On a Saturday nightnot a fun way to spend your Sat. night. I was looking forward to it to. I finally came to my senses and turned the channel.But I wasted time. @PGATOUR Pretty upsetting…I was looking forward to it all day.. and it put me to sleep in my chair within about 3-4 holes. On a Saturday night 😔 not a fun way to spend your Sat. night. I was looking forward to it to. I finally came to my senses and turned the channel.But I wasted time.

Some were pretty blunt and critical about it.

Thomas P Murphy @tp_murphy @PGATOUR If those are the “best and funniest moments” holy shit that’s pathetic. This is actually unwatchable. @PGATOUR If those are the “best and funniest moments” holy shit that’s pathetic. This is actually unwatchable.

"Pretty much Unwatchable"

Sarcasm on point:

Some traditionalists were not fans of shortening the number of holes in an exhibition.

benji @botstpetersburg @PGATOUR Golf is all about traditions and rules and respect for the game. These exhibitions really are not golf. @PGATOUR Golf is all about traditions and rules and respect for the game. These exhibitions really are not golf.

Thomas and Spieth win The Match by 3&2

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas won the Match, beating their opponents Woods and McIlory by 3&2 in the 12-hole event. It was a comeback event for Tiger Woods and he started off well with a birdie. However, Thomas and Spieth's duo were too good for them.

In no time, the President's Cup duo were 3 up and were in control for the rest of the match. Tiger and Rory won the 7th hole but Thomas and Spieth hit a birdie on the next hole. An even par from their opponent meant the lead was back to 3 up.

Here is the scorecard.

Holes Woods& McIlroy Thomas & Spieth H 1 -1 -1 H 2 E -1 (1 up) H 3 E -1 (2 up) H 4 E -1 (3 up) H 5 E E H 6 E E H 7 -1 E (2 up) H 8 E -1 (3 up) H 9 E E H 10 -1 -1 (Wins 3&2) H 11 H 12

The event was not all about golf but had a lot of sledging, banter, and a relaxing environment considering its exhibition nature.

The winning duo posted a funny tweet about their surprise at having beaten Rory and Tiger.

Justin Thomas was quite happy with the win and described the The Match experience as "cool" and "awesome".

"It was awesome. What a cool experience. I was super anxious to get going and just not knowing what it would be like. Obviously have my partner alongside makes it a lot easier to get comfortable out there and made some birdies," said the former No. 1 in the post match interview with TNT.

Money raised at the event will be donated to the charity and for hurricane relief.

What's next for The Match participants?

Tiger Woods' movement still has a limp

Rory will end up as World No.1. There is no update on the Irish star's schedule yet, but he's expected to appear on the DP World Tour's desert swing as a season starter.

Spieth and Thomas will compete in the PNC Championship next weekend with their respective dads.

Tiger is still recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. It was visible as there is still a limp in his walk. However, the 15-time Major winner hit some good shots and wasn't looking that far from his form. Considering this was his first event since July, he hit the ball well.

Tiger participated just because the golf cart was allowed in the tournament. The former No. 1 will once again appear on the golf course next weekend when he will feature in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. The father-son duo are the reigning champions at the PNC Championship.

