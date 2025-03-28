"Probably not going to happen" - When Fred Couples came to terms with missed Ryder Cup opportunity

Fred Couples spoke about his chances of being the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain in 2021 when he was vice-captain at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, Wisconsin. It won under Steve Stricker's leadership.

The veteran golfer said (via USA Today):

“Now I’m a little old for the system. I mean, would I like to be Ryder Cup captain? Of course, but that’s probably not going to happen.”

Couples has served as the vice-captain of the U.S. team three times in his career, and there is a good chance of it again.

The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments, held every two years. The event will return for its 45th edition in 2025, and this time, it will take place in New York.

Venues alternate between Europe and the USA. This year's Cup will be held from September 25 to 28.

A look at the U.S. Ryder Cup captains over the years

PGA: The Ryder Cup sits on a table after The Captains' News Conference at Times Center in Manhattan | Picture credit: Photo via Imagn Images

The Ryder Cup started in 1927, and that year, Walter Hagen served as the U.S. team captain. He was the team captain for six consecutive editions of the event

In 1947, Ben Hogan was captain of the U.S. team and returned to his position in 1949. In 2025, Keegan Bradley will be the U.S. team captain, while Luke Donald will be the captain of the European team.

Here is a list of all the U.S. team captains over the years:

1927: Walter Hagen

1929: Walter Hagen

1931: Walter Hagen

1933: Walter Hagen

1935: Walter Hagen

1937: Walter Hagen

1947: Ben Hogan

1949: Ben Hogan

1951: Sam Snead

1953: Lloyd Mangrum

1955: Chick Harbert

1957: Jack Burke Jr.

1959: Sam Snead

1961: Jerry Barber

1963: Arnold Palmer

1965: Byron Nelson

1967: Ben Hogan

1969: Sam Snead

1971: Jay Hebert

1973: Jack Burke Jr.

1975: Arnold Palmer

1977: Dow Finsterwald

1979: Billy Casper

1981: Dave Marr

1983: Jack Nicklaus

1985: Lee Trevino

1987: Jack Nicklaus

1989: Raymond Floyd

1991: Dave Stockton

1993: Tom Watson

1995: Lanny Wadkins

1997: Tom Kite

1999: Ben Crenshaw

2002: Curtis Strange

2004: Hal Sutton

2006: Tom Lehman

2008: Paul Azinger

2010: Corey Pavin

2012: Davis Love III

2014: Tom Watson

2016: Davis Love III

2018: Jim Furyk

2020: Steve Stricker

2023: Zach Johnson

2025: Keegan Bradley

