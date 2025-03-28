"Probably not going to happen" - When Fred Couples came to terms with missed Ryder Cup opportunity

Fred Couples spoke about his chances of being the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain in 2021 when he was vice-captain at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, Wisconsin. It won under Steve Stricker's leadership.
The veteran golfer said (via USA Today):
“Now I’m a little old for the system. I mean, would I like to be Ryder Cup captain? Of course, but that’s probably not going to happen.”
Couples has served as the vice-captain of the U.S. team three times in his career, and there is a good chance of it again.
The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments, held every two years. The event will return for its 45th edition in 2025, and this time, it will take place in New York.
Venues alternate between Europe and the USA. This year's Cup will be held from September 25 to 28.
A look at the U.S. Ryder Cup captains over the years
The Ryder Cup started in 1927, and that year, Walter Hagen served as the U.S. team captain. He was the team captain for six consecutive editions of the event
In 1947, Ben Hogan was captain of the U.S. team and returned to his position in 1949. In 2025, Keegan Bradley will be the U.S. team captain, while Luke Donald will be the captain of the European team.
Here is a list of all the U.S. team captains over the years:
- 1927: Walter Hagen
- 1929: Walter Hagen
- 1931: Walter Hagen
- 1933: Walter Hagen
- 1935: Walter Hagen
- 1937: Walter Hagen
- 1947: Ben Hogan
- 1949: Ben Hogan
- 1951: Sam Snead
- 1953: Lloyd Mangrum
- 1955: Chick Harbert
- 1957: Jack Burke Jr.
- 1959: Sam Snead
- 1961: Jerry Barber
- 1963: Arnold Palmer
- 1965: Byron Nelson
- 1967: Ben Hogan
- 1969: Sam Snead
- 1971: Jay Hebert
- 1973: Jack Burke Jr.
- 1975: Arnold Palmer
- 1977: Dow Finsterwald
- 1979: Billy Casper
- 1981: Dave Marr
- 1983: Jack Nicklaus
- 1985: Lee Trevino
- 1987: Jack Nicklaus
- 1989: Raymond Floyd
- 1991: Dave Stockton
- 1993: Tom Watson
- 1995: Lanny Wadkins
- 1997: Tom Kite
- 1999: Ben Crenshaw
- 2002: Curtis Strange
- 2004: Hal Sutton
- 2006: Tom Lehman
- 2008: Paul Azinger
- 2010: Corey Pavin
- 2012: Davis Love III
- 2014: Tom Watson
- 2016: Davis Love III
- 2018: Jim Furyk
- 2020: Steve Stricker
- 2023: Zach Johnson
- 2025: Keegan Bradley