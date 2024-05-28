RBC Canadian Open: 5 sleeper picks to look out for at the upcoming PGA Tour competition

Rory McIlroy is far and away the betting favorite for the RBC Canadian Open. The only golfer in the field with triple-digit odds, the oddsmakers firmly believe in the Northern Irishman this weekend as golf heads north. However, that does not guarantee him a win. The betting favorite in any given tournament does not win quite often.

Other golfers might be considered sleepers or long shots. They still have a great chance at victory, and while it would be a surprise to the betting market, it doesn't have to be a surprise for golf fans. Here are a few sleepers and dark horses to watch out for this weekend.

Sleepers to keep an eye on at the RBC Canadian Open

5) Akshay Bhatia

Can Akshay Bhatia win?

Akshay Bhatia finally got a taste of PGA Tour victory this year. The young golfer won a playoff after shooting 20 under at the Texas Open. Now that he has that first win out of the way, he's going to continue trying to win.

Akshay Bhatia is obviously capable of turning in excellent performances, and there's no reason he can't do that this weekend. Bhatia is +5000 to win the event.

4) Adam Hadwin

Adam Hadwin is a native Canadian

Adam Hadwin is +5500 to win, which isn't exactly terrible. However, he has four top-10 finishes in 14 starts this year, so he's played pretty well all season. He ranks 29th among all golfers in driving accuracy off the tee, which should play well at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club. Adam Hadwin is also a native of Canada, and there's no accounting for a bit of "home-field" advantage.

3) Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry is a sleeper at the RBC Canadian Open

Shane Lowry is +2200 to win the RBC Canadian Open, but he's been in very good form. He just tied a Major record with a nine-under round at the PGA Championship. Lowry finished in the top 10 of that tournament, so the odds might be underestimating the play he's been showcasing.

He won the Zurich Classic a few weeks ago with Rory McIlroy and outdid his friend at the PGA Championship. Lowry is a sleeper pick, though he's far from a dark horse since he does have pretty solid odds.

2) Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar is being underrated at the RBC Canadian Open

Matt Kuchar hasn't been playing all that great of late, but he has had a lot of success at this golf course. Kuchar tied for fourth in 2019 when the tournament was at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club like it is in 2024. He has been decent lately, and he's a veteran with a track record of success. +12000 is very low for someone who generally plays well at this venue for the RBC Canadian Open, so he's definitely a dark horse.

1) Davis Riley

Davis Riley won last weekend

No one is in better form from last weekend than Davis Riley. He dominated the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge, winning by five strokes. The odds for the Canadian Open still don't believe in him, but he is riding high after earning his first solo victory on the PGA Tour. He's +9000 to win this weekend, and those odds seem incredibly low for someone coming off a huge win over some really good golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.