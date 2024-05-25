RBC Canadian Open Field: List of golfers participating at Hamilton Golf Club ft. Rory McIlroy

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is set to be played at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario from May 30 to June 2. The $9.4 million tournament's field list has been announced and features some of the best golfers.

Two-time tournament winner Rory McIlroy has committed to playing in the 2024 edition of the event. McIlroy won his first title in 2019 and followed it up with another win in 2022 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

Nick Taylor will return to the RBC Canadian Open to defend his title after his incredible win last year. His win in 2023 made him the first Canadian player to win the tournament in 69 years. Taylor entered into a sudden-death playoff with Tommy Fleetwood and reigned supreme after the fourth playoff hole where he sank a 72-foot putt for an eagle to claim the title.

The tournament will feature 12 Major championship winners including four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy. Five past winners and 25 players of Canadian origin will be making an appearance at Hamilton Golf and Country Club along with the top four players from the final 2024 RBC Canadian Open qualifier at TPC Toronto on May 27.

2024 RBC Canadian Open full field list

Here is the current field list for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. The top finishers will fill the four pending spots at the final qualifier on May 27. This list and its updates stand correct as of May 25 and include 156 players.

Winner of PGA/Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Gary Woodland

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

Rory McIlroy

Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Shane Lowry

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

Sam Burns

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Adam Scott

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Nico Echavarria

Brice Garnett

Chris Gotterup

Nick Hardy

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Vincent Norrman

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Career money exemption

Charley Hoffman

Zach Johnson

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

David Hearn

Mike Weir

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Matthew Anderson

Wilson Bateman

Sam Choi

Aaron Cockerill

Myles Creighton

Jared du Toit

Michael Gligic

Cam Kellett

Jake Lane

Richard T Lee

Stuart Macdonald

Justin Matthews

Ashton McCulloch

Étienne Papineau

Marc-Olivier Plasse

Kevin Stinson

Top 30 on FedExCup Points List

Tommy Fleetwood

Cameron Young

Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs

Adam Hadwin

Eric Cole

Brandon Wu

Beau Hossler

Hayden Buckley

Sam Ryder

Ben Griffin

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Matt Kuchar

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Matthew NeSmith

Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall

Alex Noren

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Kevin Streelman

Chesson Hadley

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Kevin Yu

Martin Laird

Ben Martin

Ryan Moore

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)

Nicolai Højgaard

Major medical extension

Maverick McNealy

C.T. Pan

Lanto Griffin

Brandt Snedeker

Jhonattan Vegas

Bud Cauley

Vince Whaley

Top 10 and ties from previous event

Ryan Fox

Jorge Campillo

Patton Kizzire

Alistair Docherty

Ryan McCormick

Robert MacIntyre

Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Sami Valimaki

Chandler Phillips

Erik Barnes

Chan Kim

Victor Perez

Jimmy Stanger

David Skinns

Alejandro Tosti

Ben Silverman

Ryo Hisatsune

Max Greyserman

Joe Highsmith

Hayden Springer

McClure Meissner

Jacob Bridgeman

Rafael Campos

Parker Coody

Tom Whitney

Richard Hoey

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kevin Dougherty

Trace Crowe

William Furr

Harrison Endycott

Roger Sloan

Pierceson Coody

Paul Barjon

Raul Pereda

Patrick Fishburn

Josh Teater

Scott Gutschewski

Anders Albertson

Reorder Category – Cat. 37 thru 44

Martin Trainer

Wesley Bryan

