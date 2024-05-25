RBC Canadian Open Field: List of golfers participating at Hamilton Golf Club ft. Rory McIlroy

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is set to be played at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario from May 30 to June 2. The $9.4 million tournament's field list has been announced and features some of the best golfers.
Two-time tournament winner Rory McIlroy has committed to playing in the 2024 edition of the event. McIlroy won his first title in 2019 and followed it up with another win in 2022 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
Nick Taylor will return to the RBC Canadian Open to defend his title after his incredible win last year. His win in 2023 made him the first Canadian player to win the tournament in 69 years. Taylor entered into a sudden-death playoff with Tommy Fleetwood and reigned supreme after the fourth playoff hole where he sank a 72-foot putt for an eagle to claim the title.
The tournament will feature 12 Major championship winners including four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy. Five past winners and 25 players of Canadian origin will be making an appearance at Hamilton Golf and Country Club along with the top four players from the final 2024 RBC Canadian Open qualifier at TPC Toronto on May 27.
2024 RBC Canadian Open full field list
Here is the current field list for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. The top finishers will fill the four pending spots at the final qualifier on May 27. This list and its updates stand correct as of May 25 and include 156 players.
Winner of PGA/Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
- Rory McIlroy
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Shane Lowry
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
- Sam Burns
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Nico Echavarria
- Brice Garnett
- Chris Gotterup
- Nick Hardy
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Vincent Norrman
- Taylor Pendrith
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
Career money exemption
- Charley Hoffman
- Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
- David Hearn
- Mike Weir
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Matthew Anderson
- Wilson Bateman
- Sam Choi
- Aaron Cockerill
- Myles Creighton
- Jared du Toit
- Michael Gligic
- Cam Kellett
- Jake Lane
- Richard T Lee
- Stuart Macdonald
- Justin Matthews
- Ashton McCulloch
- Étienne Papineau
- Marc-Olivier Plasse
- Kevin Stinson
Top 30 on FedExCup Points List
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Cameron Young
Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
- Adam Hadwin
- Eric Cole
- Brandon Wu
- Beau Hossler
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Ryder
- Ben Griffin
- Keith Mitchell
- Samuel Stevens
- Matt Kuchar
- Mark Hubbard
- Aaron Rai
- Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
- Alex Noren
- S.H. Kim
- Justin Suh
- Davis Thompson
- Joel Dahmen
- Tyler Duncan
- Michael Kim
- Ben Taylor
- Garrick Higgo
- Robby Shelton
- Callum Tarren
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Hall
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- Kevin Streelman
- Chesson Hadley
- Zac Blair
- Aaron Baddeley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Kevin Yu
- Martin Laird
- Ben Martin
- Ryan Moore
- Matti Schmid
- Andrew Novak
- Doug Ghim
- Troy Merritt
- Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
- Nicolai Højgaard
Major medical extension
- Maverick McNealy
- C.T. Pan
- Lanto Griffin
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bud Cauley
- Vince Whaley
Top 10 and ties from previous event
- Ryan Fox
- Jorge Campillo
- Patton Kizzire
- Alistair Docherty
- Ryan McCormick
- Robert MacIntyre
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Sami Valimaki
- Chandler Phillips
- Erik Barnes
- Chan Kim
- Victor Perez
- Jimmy Stanger
- David Skinns
- Alejandro Tosti
- Ben Silverman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Max Greyserman
- Joe Highsmith
- Hayden Springer
- McClure Meissner
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Rafael Campos
- Parker Coody
- Tom Whitney
- Richard Hoey
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kevin Dougherty
- Trace Crowe
- William Furr
- Harrison Endycott
- Roger Sloan
- Pierceson Coody
- Paul Barjon
- Raul Pereda
- Patrick Fishburn
- Josh Teater
- Scott Gutschewski
- Anders Albertson
Reorder Category – Cat. 37 thru 44
- Martin Trainer
- Wesley Bryan
Ex-NFL star Chase Daniels foresees Patrick Mahomes Chiefs' three-peat following "fast, explosive" WR's signing